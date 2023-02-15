After an Indianapolis man was acquitted of neglecting his disabled adopted daughter in October, prosecutors have filed a motion to compel him to testify in the upcoming trial against his former wife, Kristine Barnett.
Kristine Barnett faces eight counts of felony neglect of a dependent for allegedly abandoning her daughter in Lafayette and moving with the rest of her family to Canada shortly after.
Prosecutors have subpoenaed her former husband, Michael Barnett, to be a witness in his ex-wife’s trial.
His attorney has challenged the subpoena, claiming it violates his client’s Fifth Amendment rights. But Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Steven Meyer rejected the motion to quash the subpoena.
But during a deposition in the case, Barnett asserted his Fifth Amendment right to not self-incriminate in testimony and refused to answer the state’s line of questioning, according to a motion filed by a deputy prosecutor.
The motion filed Friday to compel Michael Barnett to testify argues that he can no longer incriminate himself for crimes he was acquitted of.
In another motion filed Friday, Barnett's attorney reasserted his arguments to quash the subpoena for him to testify against Kristine Barnett. The motion argues argued the prosecution’s previous actions, including filing charges after the statute of limitations was “clearly” expired, mean Michael Barnett will still assert his Fifth Amendment protections.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the judge had not ruled on the new motions. A pretrial conference for Kristine Barnett, who will appear in video from her home in Florida, has been scheduled for Feb. 24.