Despite it being 6 a.m. with temperatures in the low 50’s, there was a party outside of the Neon Cactus on Saturday.
Taylor Hardy, the Neon Cactus’ manager, said over 300 people came to the re-opening for Breakfast Club. Neon Cactus was scheduled to open at 7 a.m., but by 6 a.m., a long line had formed surrounding the building.
“We’ve been here since 9:30 p.m. last night, slept in the car and got in line around 2:30,” Mikey Galvin, a senior in the College of Agriculture and the first person in line, said. “It was brutal (because of the rain), but we got through it.”
The bar closed two years ago due to issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, The Exponent previously reported.
Now, under new ownership, the bar promises to “look the same to people who experienced it before it closed due to the pandemic,” Ethan Brown said.
Outside of the bar, it seemed like it had never closed at all. A group of students danced to music while another group played beer pong on a table they had brought to the line. In typical Boilermaker fashion, many students brought tables, speakers and even a couch to the event.
Students continued the Breakfast Club tradition of wearing costumes to their bar crawl. All throughout the line were onesies, costumes and uniforms ranging from construction worker suits to police uniforms.
“We’ve been here since 4:30 and we decided we wanted to sit,” Joe Hawes, a senior in the College of Engineering, said.
Hawes and a group of his friends were putting away a large couch inside their car they had brought to the line while waiting.
The attendees had to wait an additional 40 minutes after the opening was delayed.
“I just wanted to make sure the team was ready to go,” Hardy said. “We wanted to make this reopening special for everyone attending.”
Once the doors opened, students filed in one-by-one and had their IDs checked at the gate. They were greeted by the darkened room, lit up only by a few neon and disco lights. Pianist Tod Baldwin was headlining the opening day at the Cactus. “Piano Man” Bruce Barker is set to make an appearance later this month.
Students went to get drinks and their photos taken as soon as they got inside. Some students hit the dance floor early on, and all seemed excited to experience a campus tradition.
“I was here when the Cactus was open, but I couldn’t drink then,” Megha Sawhney, a senior in the College of Engineering, said. “I’m excited to finally order a mug”