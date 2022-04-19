Two animal abandonment cases helped fill local shelters with about 30 cats in the past months. With the advent of kitten season this April, shelters and clinics need all hands on deck — both on the volunteer and the adoption sides.
One case, deemed a hoarding case by Tippecanoe County Animal Control Department, occurred on March 2. “Hoarding” explicitly refers to the collecting of animals and/or failing to provide them adequate food and care.
The next morning, 15 cats and a bunny were dropped out of a U-Haul truck at Murdock Elementary, where they dispersed into the nearby school and park, as reported by local media. As staff and students arrived, they were shocked to find the wandering animals and called animal control.
Because the act occurred early in the morning, between 6 and 7 a.m., and the school had no security cameras, the alleged offenders who dropped the animals weren’t identified. However, the animals went to the Almost Home Humane Society, previously known as the Tippecanoe County Animal Shelter, in West Lafayette, where they now wait to go to their forever homes, said Brittany Tommila, the senior manager of AHHS.
Tommila said abandonment cases tend to involve cats rather than dogs, as they fit easier into boxes or other storage containers and are more likely to hide and remain unnoticed by humans. Cats are 10 times more likely than dogs to be abandoned and not returned to their owners, according to the National Council on Pet Population and Study.
AHHS specializes in cats, which make up two-thirds of its adoptions, according to Tommila.
“However, the influx of orphaned cats during March forced us to repurpose our newly-renovated kitten room when we ran out of kennel space,” she said.
On a typical day, the cats’ kennels are cleaned after a hearty breakfast. Around midday volunteers socialize with them if visitors are low.
“We sometimes put a radio in the room, and turn on music or a talk show so they aren’t just sitting in boring silence,” Tommila said. “Usually it’s classical music or a classical version of KIIS Rock (radio).”
According to Tommila, AHHS receives 40% more stray cats than stray dogs.
Although AHHS is forced to transfer some cats to the Tippecanoe Animal Hospital to be euthanized, usually for health or behavior-related reasons, it has a life-saving rate of over 93%, compared to the national average of 60%. Only about 10% more or 111 total cats were euthanized compared to dogs in 2021.
To cut down on the spiking shelter numbers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Tippecanoe County Animal Control recently repealed its limit on the amount of pets allowed in residents’ homes and removed the licensing needed for dogs and cats last year. This came from Ordinance 2021-27, an ordinance passed last year to clarify and amend the enforcement of Title 10 by Animal Control.
Animal Shelters in Indiana have also increasingly relied on private individuals and organizations to provide adoption centers. One such company is the Lazy Cat Lounge, a cat cafe in Lafayette that allows patrons to adopt the cats they bond with at the cafe.
Kennedy Van Meter, Lazy Cat Lounge’s owner, got the idea from her trip to Japan. She fell in love with the cat cafes of Kyoto and Tokyo, where customers are surrounded by felines while they enjoy their food and drink. Van Meter ultimately decided to bring cat cafes to Lafayette.
“All of our cats are rescue animals and are up for adoption,” she said. “People who visit the lounge can fill out an application and take them home if they want to.”
The cafe works with My New Cat Rescue, a Lafayette-based foster cat shelter which used to work out of PetSmart. However, after COVID-19 shut down PetSmart’s adoption centers, My New Cat turned to working with individuals like van Meter.
Patrons often come to study while enjoying the cats, which serves the animals just as much as the humans. Oftentimes, abandoned cats mistrust humans and need constant socialization to reintroduce them to potential owners.
“Sometimes in the shelter environment people don’t get the chance to really get to know the cats,” Van Meter said. “Here, they can come back multiple times and find their favorites and hopefully adopt.”