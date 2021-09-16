Construction has begun on the new Mary Lou Donuts location. The Lafayette staple plans to expand its donut and cookie sales and production closer to Interstate 65 in November.
Like the original Mary Lou shop, the 4,000 square foot facility will serve customers and provide a seating area, but 2,700 of those square feet will be dedicated to pastry production, owner Jeff Waldon said.
The additional 1,800 square feet of production and oven space will produce 250-300 dozen donuts per hour, about five times more than current “oven and people space,” he said.
The added oven space also means the days of selling out of sugar cookies will be gone. Waldon said the sugar cookies are somewhat of a hidden treasure, but those that know about them know they sell out often.
The original Mary Lou shop is currently sells Copper Moon Coffee, but Waldon said the new location will have a much wider coffee selection, sweet tea, Great Harvest breads, and new pastries that weren’t originally available due to limited oven space.
The new shop will be on Commerce Blvd. and Park E. Street near the Olive Garden, and more importantly, Interstate 65.
Waldon said being close to the interstate will increase access to nearby cities.
When he took over Mary Lou Donuts, Waldon’s goal was to expand the reach of the restaurant. Sixty years later, that dream is finally coming true.
“It’s stressful right now, but it will probably be a relief later on once construction is done,” he said. “It will be another step of the journey taken.”
Before he retires, Waldon said he wants to add three more locations to the nearby area, five locations to southern Indiana, and five locations in the Orlando and Tampa Bay area.
Donut selection in that area of Florida is limited, he said. It’s primarily Dunkin Donuts, except for the Voodoo Donuts store on the Universal Studios property.
“With the growing population there, it’s prime donut real estate,” he said.
Waldon said while the hours of the new store are still to be determined, they will try to accommodate the shift times of the nearby Caterpillar and Subaru plants.
With the excitement of the approaching opening date of the new location, Waldon said he wants customers to keep one thing in mind.
“We’re keeping our current location open.”
While you wait for November, you can find the original Mary Lou Donuts and their sugar cookies at 1830 S. 4th St in Lafayette.