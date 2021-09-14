The 26th annual Global Fest, which celebrates the diversity of West Lafayette with entertainment, international food and activities, will return this Saturday.
Kathryn Lozano, the West Lafayette Parks and Recreation superintendent, said this year will be a little smaller compared to 2019: shorter hours, one main stage rather than two and no naturalization ceremony.
She hopes this event, which is a partnership between the City of West Lafayette, Purdue Convocations and the International Center of West Lafayette, will provide a safe activity and entertainment to introduce some of the new Purdue students to our city.
The event will be outdoors, and if social distancing is not feasible, mask-wearing will be encouraged, Lozano said.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no international touring artists performing, but there will be international artists that are based in the United States, Mike Armintrout, the senior associate director of Purdue Convocations, said.
The three touring acts are Rahim AlHaj Trio, Nation Beat and Los Hacheros. There will also be student and local groups performing, including Purdue Chinese Performing Arts troupe, Boiler Bhangra and McGovern Irish Dancers, Armintrout said.
Along with performances, there will be several food vendors representing countries like Albania, India and Germany, according to an email from Soo Shin, the executive director of the International Center of West Lafayette.
Shin said the food component of the global fest is a fundraising event for the International Center, which is a non-profit that serves as a welcome spot for international students, staff and visitors.
The vendors keep 70% of the profit while the rest goes to the International Center, she said.
This year’s event will be special, Kevin Noe, the Wellness Center director for the City of West Lafayette, said. “2020 was rough, so getting back in 2021, even though we are scaling it down. Just to get back to an in person event is huge for us,” he said.
Global Fest will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday in downtown West Lafayette. Individuals interested in volunteering can fill out the form posted on the Global Fest 2021 event page on Facebook.