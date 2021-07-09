'There's no justice in the world'

This is the last of a three-part story.
Amber Barrett’s mother found her dead in her grandmother’s Lafayette garage on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 29.
She was killed Monday night, according to initial police reports.
Amber lay on the floor, her arm propped up on the couch. The window in the corner of the room was pushed out. All of Amber’s belongings were gone.
Amber’s sister took a call at work minutes later.
“I got up to the house and I got out of the car,” her cousin Nicole Martinez recalled, “and my mom just shook her head.”
Martinez sat in her house several months later with her 1-year-old daughter, Chloe, on her lap, her voice cracking as she told the story. She wiped at the tears streaming down her cheeks. Across from her on a couch sat Amber’s mother, Leah Meza.
“I wanted to go in there,” Martinez said of the scene that morning. “I wanted to be with her. They wouldn’t let me through.”
Amber had been arrested on campus three days earlier. Police found a meth pipe in the back seat of her car that reportedly belonged to a man named Joseph Jerral Adkins, who family members said had stayed with Amber a few times in the weeks leading up to her death.
Adkins has a history of meth charges and was arrested two months earlier on charges of dealing meth, according to online court documents. As of Wednesday, a warrant is still outstanding on a Tippecanoe Circuit Court case filed in May on several drug-related charges.
Meza said she doesn’t know the details of Amber and Adkins’ relationship.
“He was just some lazy bum who laid around and got high all the time,” she said. “He didn’t have a job. He was a heroin addict and a meth addict.”
Three people, Joshua Braden White, Emily Ann Madison and Michael Ryan Penrod, were indicted in recent weeks in Amber’s murder, with few details released. Trials for them are preliminarily scheduled for next month.
Adkins is mentioned in the indictments as being part of the murder but has not been indicted himself. White is the only one of the four without a drug-related criminal history in Indiana.
Meza said Lafayette police told her they obtained text message records of an “argument” between Amber and Adkins, but the contents of the messages have not been released.
Understanding and forgiveness
Amber was home that day because her grandmother bailed her out of jail on Sept. 27, the day after she was arrested, against Meza’s request.
Amber had been taking methadone at the time to curb her prescription pill and heroin addictions. Leah said she had hoped being in jail would force Amber to quit methadone cold turkey. But Colleen Crull, Amber’s grandmother, was afraid Amber would experience withdrawals if she couldn’t make it to the clinic the next morning, so she bailed her out.
Amber was killed in her home the next day.
“You think I didn’t feel guilty?” Crull asked. “If I hadn’t bailed her out on Sunday, she might have been alive on Monday. I felt terribly guilty.”
Crull was inside the house when Amber was killed, but being deaf in one ear, she said, she never heard a thing.
Meza had been knocking on the door the night before Amber was found dead. She said she wasn’t sure if the killer or killers were there then.
“She might have been dead at that moment,” Meza said of Amber. “If they would have been there, what if they shot me?”
Out of anger, Meza went a month without speaking to Crull, which Crull said she understood. But the two eventually made up.
“I did what I thought was best for her,” Crull said. “You can’t ‘what if.’ It is what it is.
“I’ve forgiven myself.”
Not a week after she was killed, Amber’s boyfriend, Justin Crane, received their marriage papers in the mail. Their wedding had been approved, and Amber would never know.
‘I miss her every day’
In the aftermath of Amber’s death, her family was left with questions along with the grief.
“There’s no justice in the world,” Martinez said. “They have impacted all of us. My daughter will never get to know her. Amber didn’t get to see her … walking, or you know …” Martinez’s voice trailed off, her eyes welling up with tears.
Meza spoke up as Martinez turned away.
“I miss her every day,” Meza said, her voice cracking with each breath. “I still feel like she’s around. Sometimes I reach out for her in the car. I used to always reach over and touch her leg, and I still do it like she’s sitting there.
“I wanna touch her hand and I can’t. It’s painful.”
Martinez said she feels closest to Amber when listening to their favorite music in the car.
“Alanis Morissette,” she said. “Cardi B. The first couple months I didn’t want anything to remind me of her. Now that time’s gone on, it’s OK to blast Alanis Morissette in my car and think of her singing with me.”
Even after death, Amber’s family feels her presence.
Just more than three months after Amber died, Crull’s attic caught fire. She was forced to move out of her house, something Crull said she had been wanting to do for a long time because she didn’t like her landlord.
“(Meza) said, ‘Mom, I think Amber burned your house down so you could get out of there,’” Crull said between laughs. “And I said, ‘Yeah, let’s blame it on Amber.’”
To those who knew Amber, the same theme resonated.
Amber never gave up.
“The effort to kick drugs and be a whole person was a tremendous effort,” Crull said. “And she met most of her goals. Her ambition was to become an artist and have her own children, and to be happy. And to never let her children go into foster care.”
Crull said she has no doubt Amber would have achieved her goals if given the chance.
But throughout Amber’s life, chances were few and far between.
Growing up in multiple households, often surrounded by drugs and alcohol, attending several schools and living in and out of jail, Amber was a product of her environment.
She had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Martinez said, and according to Meza, she had not yet found a medication that worked for her.
“You can cure the drug thing,” Crull said. “But the emotional thing that’s causing the drug addiction has to be looked at and cured. Without the inner emotional healing, a person’s always gonna go back to drugs.”
Postscript
As the sun lowered on June 28, Amber’s 29th birthday, Martinez and her family walked down to the pond behind Meijer in Lafayette, releasing balloons and wishing Amber a happy birthday.
They then looked for ducks to feed. Their initial efforts seemed fruitless, until Martinez’s boyfriend found a large group of geese on the other side of the pond and lured them into a nearby parking lot with bread.
After about 30 minutes of feeding, the family departed from the pond, waving goodbye to the now-fed geese, taking one last glance at the sky to check whether Amber’s balloons were still visible.
Crull may have returned home to a box of old photos, documenting Amber’s life by the year. She may have even opened the old box of clothes that Amber and Martinez would use to play dress-up when they were young.
Meza would step into her apartment and see Amber’s urn placed with care on her bookshelf, surrounded with her daughter’s photos and knickknacks. She may have walked past the shoe box overflowing with love letters sent between Amber and her boyfriend, Justin Crane, and past the Raggedy Ann dolls that Amber was so excited for when she found them online. She would fall asleep next to Puff, Amber’s bearded dragon, which Amber loved so much.
Martinez would return to her duplex apartment, walk up the stairs past printed photos of her and Amber together and see baby Chloe, whom Amber adored. But not before watching the balloons carry her note to the sky, telling the heavens how much Amber meant to her.