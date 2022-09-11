Residents of the Greater Lafayette area put on their lederhosen and rushed to the 17th annual Germanfest Saturday to drink beer and listen to live music and dance.
Germanfest, hosted by the St. Boniface Catholic Church saw at least a couple thousand attendees, said Mary Ann Vawter, a Germanfest volunteer.
Lafayette’s North and 8th streets were filled with music, dance and the smells of 18 different food stalls. Each stand was decorated with the colors of the German flag and served food ranging from tacos and cupcakes to more authentic German cuisine like bratwursts with sauerkraut.
One stand, called Father Tim’s Bavarian Chocolate Haus, sold attendees a variety of chocolate delicacies. The stall was covered with vibrant colors and German inn-themed decorations.
Andy Bonner, one of the people running the stand, said he had been volunteering at the chocolate stand for the past five years.
“I inherited (the stand) from my mother-in-law a few years ago,” Bonner said. “She still helps me out.”
Bonner said his mother-in-law has been running the stand for the “last decade or so.”
The stand sells chocolate goodies like lava cake, fudge and chocolate amaretto pie which they buy from local businesses like McCord Candies and Richelle in a Handbasket.
“Hopefully we can get them some business too, and get their name out there,” Bonner said.
He said his favorite part about running the stand with his family was interacting with the community.
“After setup is done and the booth is flowing, it’s so much fun,” he said. “It’s really cool to see all the people and to be able to serve them.”
Some stands sold shirts saying “Eat, drink, be German,” clog keychains and other German paraphernalia. Other stands served alcoholic drinks, particularly beer. There were also stands with carnival games and bouncy castles for younger attendees.
The several thousand attendees drank beer, ate food from the stands and danced to the live music, which ranged from swing to more traditional German tunes like polka, including the chicken dance.
“The weather is good, the festival is good and the food is delicious,” said Ryan Anderson, an attendee who danced to the music.
Anderson, who is involved in the swing dance club at Purdue, said it was his fifth or sixth year attending the event and that he loved hearing the polka music played by the Lafayette Big Swing Band.
“It’s not something you hear everyday from a live band,” Anderson said. “The energy (of polka music) live just electrifies people.”
One of Anderson’s dance partners, Gail Biss, was a former singer and manager of the Lafayette Big Swing Band. Biss said it was the first time the band played at Germanfest and it was a big honor.
Biss said it was her first time coming to the event, and she was having a great time.
“This is so organized, and they have so many things going on for the kids too,” she said.
Vawter said she has been volunteering for Germanfest since its humble beginnings and is a regular attendee of the St. Boniface Parish.
“It’s great (volunteering); it doesn’t even feel like working,” Vawter said. “Most of the volunteers are from the parish and from Catholic schools because they have to get so many volunteer hours.”
Vawter said the event has around 600 volunteers who do everything from setting up the day before to running the food stands and giving out tickets.
“Last night, volunteers started setting up these,” Vawter said, pointing at the stands. “It looked completely different even this morning.”
But planning for the event started way before Friday night.
“It takes pretty much the whole year (to prepare for the event),” Vawter said.
Herman Camp Gordinier, an attendee, said that the festival reminded him of his time stationed in Germany from 1963 to 1967 during the cold war.
“The (German flag) we see here is the flag of united Germany, but when I was there, it was the flag of the Bundesrepublik,” Gordinier said.
Gordinier said it was his first time coming to Germanfest in the five years he has lived in Lafayette. Gordinier said smaller midwestern towns reminded him of Germany.
“The difference between a midwest town and a German town is that a German town will have one church and six bars and a midwest town will have one bar and six churches,” Gordinier said.