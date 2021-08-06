A Purdue veterinary school graduate sued a Lafayette animal shelter after a 2019 dog bite caused her painful and “debilitating” injuries.
Megan Allan, who graduated Purdue in May, was working at Paw Prints Animal Hospital in July of 2019 when the adopted dog came to the hospital for an examination, ultimately resulting in the plaintiff being bit in the face, according to court documents.
A suit was file on July 19 against the Almost Home Humane Society and Kenshaan and Lexus Smith, who adopted the dog from the shelter. Allan and Paw Prints claim they were not informed by the defendants that the dog had a known prior bite history, which would have “significantly altered the handling of the examination.”
Allan’s complaint states that Almost Home Humane Society was negligent for the “failure to disclose a known bite history of a potentially dangerous dog that they allowed to be adopted and for failure to follow safety rules, procedures and/or industry standards in dealing with the safety of dogs with prior bite histories and/or vicious propensities.”
The suit also claims that the Smiths failed to confirm the dog bite history with Almost Home Humane Society and failed to communicate that history to her and Paw Prints prior to the veterinary examination.
The legal documents state the plaintiff has and will continue to incur medical expenses as a result of the severe bite related injuries, along with suffering loss of income and employment benefits, and she is seeking compensation for the damages.
The Exponent reached out to Allan, whose lawyer, Aaron Cooke, said she didn’t wish to comment at this time. Cooke said Allan is an animal activist and active member of the local animal care community who is just seeking compensation for the severe injuries she suffered.
Animal Home Humane Society directed The Exponent to its attorney Steve Knecht, who did not respond by Friday at noon.