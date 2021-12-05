The West Lafayette Community School Corporation posted the contract for its next superintendent on its website and a legal ad in the Journal and Courier last week.
The three-year contract, with blanks where the superintendent's name will be, sets a $160,000 salary that increases 3% every year. WLCSC will have paid the superintendent $243,149.34 in total salary and benefits, including car allowance, $10,000 moving expense coverage, health insurance and technology allowance by the end of the year.
There will be a special school board meeting Dec. 13 at Happy Hollow Elementary School, according to the WLCSC website, for parents and community members to give input on the contract after having 10 days to look over it. The board will then vote on the contract on Dec. 20, a week after the contract forum and has until then to announce their pick for superintendent, board President Alan Karpick said.
The superintendent search to replace Rocky Killion, who retired in June, has raised alarm among some parents and community members.
Even board member Yue Yin says the board hasn't been transparent enough in the search, with many on Facebook calling for a public forum to ask questions directly to the finalists, according to previous Exponent reporting.