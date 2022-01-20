Obstacles overwhelm homeless people and those looking to help

A man wakes up deep in the woods, thankful he hadn’t frozen to death the night before. He’s wrapped tightly in sleeping bags and blankets. Outside his tent, he hears a loud growl.
He turns his head to look through the tent’s opening and sees a groundhog staring directly at him, baring its teeth. Slowly escaping the grip of his sleeping bags, he gets to his feet. The groundhog lunges, and he follows suit, stabbing and killing it.
He then begins his morning routine, which includes gathering his dirty clothes, trash, leftover food and anything he’s afraid of being stolen into a backpack and tending to the small charcoal grill dug into the ground that he uses to keep warm.
Next comes his two-mile trek into town, looking for a place to do laundry and find a meal. Most often, that place is the Northend Community Center, Lafayette’s original homeless shelter before the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center opened in 1989.
“I used to walk 10 to 15 miles out there,” he said recently, sitting in his one-bedroom apartment on the second floor of the LTHC Homeless Services building. “I miss it sometimes. I miss it a lot of times.”
The man asked to be called Alf, a nickname he received from a niece after the titular character of a 1980s sitcom. He asked not to be photographed but welcomed photos of his apartment.
Alf’s apartment is humble. A small kitchen connects to the dining area adjacent to the living room, resembling a unit a college student might stay in. Five pairs of shoes lie loosely organized in the corner. A single cactus sits on a shelf in the window, just above a long row of DVDs of movies like “Behind Enemy Lines,” “The Green Mile’’ and “Marley and Me.” A Bible rests on his coffee table.
He steps into the room, shutting the door behind him and removing his brown coat to reveal a blue denim jacket underneath. He sets his keys and wallet on the table and prepares a pot of coffee.
“You want some?” he asks politely. “I have no creamer.”
It isn’t much, but it’s a step up from living in a tent.
‘My dad told me to kick mud. So I did’
Alf, 62, served in the Marine Corps for 12 years, he said. He became homeless after he and his wife divorced. He was an alcoholic and had nowhere else to go.
“My dad told me to kick mud, so I did,” he said. “I haven’t talked to him (in eight years).
“I wanna see my kids, but I can’t stay with them. All we do is argue.”
Neither of his siblings would take him in either.
Instead, using his survival training he received in the Marine Corps, he moved into the woods near the Wabash River, deep in Lyboult Park. He brought with him a tent, sleeping bags, blankets, a hatchet, a grill, food, water and other supplies.
Staying warm was always an issue, but he managed; wrapping himself in enough sleeping bags and blankets kept him from freezing.
“You don’t sleep with your head out,” he said, a grin growing across his bearded face. “So don’t eat beans the night before.”
Alf was too far into the woods to share his space with other people, but he was in wild animal territory.
One animal in particular, a bobcat, would often sleep under the lean-to Alf built over his tent. He said he always waited for the bobcat to wake up and leave in the morning before starting his daily routine.
“She never fucked with me,” he said. “I knew who she was, and she knew who I was, and that I wasn’t a threat to her.”
The bobcat at least provided some company.
“I tried naming her Cheryl, after my ex-wife, but she didn’t really take to it,” he said with a chuckle.
Alf spent eight years in the woods, he said, though there were brief times he was housed in between. The apartment he’s in now is his fifth attempt at permanent housing. He first entered into the Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness program in 2013, he said.
PATH is a government program that sends people out to find and aid those living without homes, said Adam Murphy, who works in Homelessness and Community Outreach for the city of Lafayette and collaborates with PATH.
“They just go into the woods,” Murphy said. “We go to places we know we’ve found people before. Someone will call and say, ‘We’ve found this camp here,’ (and we’ll go).”
Once PATH finds a person and verifies that they have no place to go, it begins to work with the LTHC and other organizations to find them a home.
PATH has a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Murphy said, to provide 28 people who are chronically homeless with permanent housing.
Murphy said PATH also works with the HUD each year to conduct a point-in-time count of all homeless people in the area. This year’s count will begin on Jan. 27.
When PATH first made contact with Alf, a representative told him he had to verify his homelessness. He would have to show someone his campsite.
Eight inches of snow covered the ground as Alf walked a worker through the woods of Lyboult Park, and more was falling.
“He made it as far as the trail, (then) he goes, ‘I believe ya. I’ll just write it up. Let’s go home,’” Alf said between heavy laughs. “He goes, ‘You wouldn’t drag me this far for you not to be here.’”
Alf said he has a soft spot for homeless veterans. He will occasionally go out with food and gear, trying to talk some of them into coming to the LTHC.
“I’ve got a special kindred,” he said.
Though he says he sometimes misses being on his own, Alf is grateful he has a home. Having been housed for a few years now, he turns his attention to others.
Some people who come to the LTHC are as young as 14, Alf said.
“I wanna chew them out (and) make ’em take a shower,” he said, leaning against the side of the building with a thermos full of coffee. “I’m a dad.”
He watched a woman leaving the building in a T-shirt.
“Where’s your fucking coat?” he yelled to her as a chilling wind whistled past. He sounded stern, but caring.
“Somebody stole it,” she replied.
Alf sighed. “Have a wonderful day,” he said back to her. “Stay safe.”
‘You can’t save everybody’
There is writing on the green electrical box outside of the LTHC.
“The sun isn’t quite as bright today,” it reads, written in orange marker. “And it hasn’t been for a while. I’ll say everything is a little darker hue. The smiles are not as wide today. They are upside down or been erased. Everything seems empty without you.”
More writing follows, but the handwriting becomes increasingly difficult to decipher. On the other side of the electrical box is a large red heart, with two red tear drops drawn over a large purple “MINDY.”
Mindy, who had been coming to the LTHC for a little less than a year, died of a drug overdose at 30, Alf said.
“That was her third or fourth overdose here this year,” he said. “I watch case managers cry. I watch people that knew ’em cry.
“You can’t save everybody. There’s gonna be death.”
...
Five people stand in the entryway to the LTHC. Behind them dozens more eat, play cards and chat. The five talk loudly over each other as they share their stories.
“I been here three years, (and) they haven’t housed me,” says Tara, who has brown hair and wears a white, puffy coat. “I sleep on the street every night. People overdose in here daily.”
Crow is the next to speak. He appears younger than Tara and taller, with dark hair and a beard.
“I been doing this since 2008,” he says. “The streets are like a prison.”
Eric wears a black zip-up jacket and a cap.
“It’s psychologically and mentally exhausting,” he says. “I was using (drugs) ’cause I was under so much stress. I had a bad relationship, (and) that person caused me several evictions. It’s a vicious cycle.
“I have changed for the better,” he added.
Asked how the LTHC might be improved, all five shouted in unison, “The favoritism.”
“I want them to stop picking and choosing who to help,” Tara said. She said that if she doesn’t check in with the LTHC every day, and instead chooses to go out and find a job, she’ll be put “at the bottom of the list” for access to housing.
Another man, who didn’t give his name, asked how he’s supposed to end his homelessness if he isn’t allowed to leave to go find work.
Although LTHC President Jennifer Layton recognizes that not every person can be helped at once, she said much of the “favoritism” people described can be explained by policy and the definition of chronic homelessness.
“We prioritize people that are most vulnerable,” she said in a phone call. “If a person has no place to stay, they would be prioritized over someone who’s couch surfing.”
She further explained that people don’t have to check in every day, but if people don’t need to check in every day, it usually means they are better off than those who rely on the LTHC more regularly. The center prioritizes people who are chronically homeless, meaning they have been homeless for longer than a year, or at least four times over the course of three years.
“We are very interested in helping people seek employment,” she said. “If someone is looking for a job, they could qualify for rapid rehousing.”
In this case, Layton said, the LTHC works with local landlords to find apartment units for those who just had a stroke of bad luck financially. Many times the LTHC will pay a person’s first month rent and their deposit and will help provide transportation to and from work.
The LTHC served more than 1,600 people last year and is currently serving 257 individuals, in addition to 30 families.
Its main service is the engagement center on 12th Street in Lafayette. There, people can check in to receive three meals a day, shower and do laundry. They have constant access to toiletries, towels and other necessities. A person will be assigned to a case manager, who will assess their current state. Case managers then work to create housing and employment plans.
People begin trickling in around after 7 a.m. and have to leave by 8:30 p.m. Most of those who use LTHC services during the day will sleep at the Lafayette Urban Ministry Emergency Shelter at night. The LUM shelter has 44 beds, shelter Communications Director Pablo Malavenda said.
There’s also an emergency shelter run by the LTHC for individuals who can’t get into LUM’s shelter, Layton said. All 10 beds there are full.
The LTHC’s interim housing is saved for those who are about to move into a permanent home, Layton said, and is usually used for those who have secured housing but need an extra paycheck or two to begin paying rent. There are 17 interim housing units, and tenants can stay there for up to 45 days.
For those who need more help finding housing, the LTHC owns 99 permanent housing units scattered across Lafayette, Layton said. Rent is based on income, so if you make nothing, you pay nothing. Most people stay at least a year but can stay for as long as they need before finding better options.
“We help people learn how to be a good tenant,” she said. “We’ve had people that have lived with us for years. They could stay there forever if they want, but that’s not the goal.
“If people will never get better, then they will (remain) a tenant with us.”
People who use LTHC services most often end up in manufacturing jobs, Layton said, though some go into food service. For those with chronic disabilities, the LTHC helps people apply for disability benefits.
Whether they are using the LTHC engagement center or living in one of the many types of housing offered, people have to follow strict rules.
“If people don’t behave appropriately, they can get trespassed,” Layton said. “We won’t hesitate to issue a no-trespass order against people who are violent.”
Layton said employees try to give people multiple warnings for lesser offenses, but the priority is maintaining safety for the rest of the tenants.
“We realize they’re suffering from one of the most traumatic experiences of their life,” she said. But by the time they have to make the decision to “trespass” someone, it isn’t very difficult, even if it means that person has nowhere else to go.
“They’re making that choice,” she said. “That’s on them. Not on us.”
Though focused on providing care and housing to those in need, the LTHC has been forced to address another crisis: the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 48 full-time staff workers and about 28 volunteers, Layton said. Before COVID, volunteers peaked at more than 50 each month.
“We have been diligent in keeping our folks safe,” she said. “My staff has been tremendous.”
The engagement center has been on lockdown since the beginning of January because of positive cases among regular guests. The center regularly works with the Tippecanoe County Health Department and Purdue nursing students to host vaccine and testing clinics.
While in lockdown, masks are required at all times, and new guests who are not vaccinated can’t come in. Instead, they can go to the annex shelter at First Baptist Church.
Layton said the only way to truly solve homelessness is “sweeping legislation” on rental subsidies.
“It can’t just be what we’re doing now,” she said. “We need more low-income housing. We can end homelessness very easily.
“That’s by providing housing.”
Until then, people like Richard Huckleberry can be pushed to the side.
Huckleberry is experiencing his sixth winter of homelessness. He said holding down a job is difficult for him because he’s an alcoholic.
“I don’t wanna quit,” he said. “That’s the problem. I’m 44. I know better.”
He said he drinks more when he’s homeless than he would if he had a place to live.
“If you’re homeless, there’s a reason why,” he said. “I like it ’cause I don’t feel nothing when I drink. It saved my life in these freezing cold winters.”
Huckleberry spends most nights at LUM but was recently suspended, forcing him back onto the streets for three nights.
“I don’t like to give away my spots,” he said. “But I got a few.”
He once found refuge in an empty closet in an apartment building.
“The problem is I snore a little bit,” he said. “People walking past can hear me.
“I got trespassed from there.”
If he ever gets back on his feet, Huckleberry said he wants to go back to school to be a pilot. He’s so intent on that goal, in fact, he found himself trespassed from the Purdue airport last week.
“I didn’t know,” he said, giggling. “I was just looking. I didn’t want to do anything bad.”
Though he does his best to remain hopeful, those feelings of optimism are balanced with pessimism.
“We know we ain’t getting no further,” he said with a sigh. “We sit here all day. It’s not gonna change.”
He pointed his thumb at a group of employees behind him.
“They’re only a paycheck from being where we’re at.”
‘Every church has a mission to feed the hungry’
It’s 9 p.m. on Friday at the LUM Emergency Shelter. “Diff’rent Strokes” plays loudly on the television to empty tables and chairs. Woody, a balding man in a black Purdue shirt under a dark brown jacket, stands in the kitchen filling bowls of barley soup from a large silver pot. To his side is a smaller pot of chicken soup, ham, cheese, bread, Frank’s RedHot Sauce and tortilla chips. The shelves behind him hold coffee, peanut butter, crackers, bread and other foods.
By 9:23, nearly 25 men and two women had either taken a seat at the tables or found a spot in line for food.
“We watched ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ last night,” a man named David said loudly. “I’m tired of it. It was funny in 1985. It’s not so funny in 2022.”
Another man takes the TV remote, goes into Netflix and turns on a movie called “The Town.”
David goes up for a second sandwich. Then a third. Each time, he comes back to his seat with a sandwich dripping in hot sauce.
“You want some sandwich with that hot sauce?” an employee asks him. Everyone laughs.
By 10 p.m., guests are getting into bed.
It was a typical night for the shelter, which hosts up to 44 people every night, Malavenda said. “We’ve been more full this winter because of COVID and cold winter this year than we were last year. Generally speaking, we don’t fill up.”
The 44 beds are arranged across seven rooms spanning two floors. Most of the rooms are on the second floor.
To spend a night at the shelter, guests must sign up in-person by 11 a.m. the same day, three hours after they’re expected to leave the shelter for the day.
“In the winter, we have a complementary site, which is over in our office,” Malavenda said. “That site, you don’t have to sign up. If you don’t sign in here, or we’re full, you can go there.”
The complementary site is open from November through April, midnight to 7 a.m.
“People that have been suspended from here can go there, until they mess up there,” Malavenda said. “Once you mess up there, you’re out of options.”
The shelter has food to spare in extenuating circumstances, Malavenda said, but typically community members bring a meal each night. Most of the food is donated by churches, civic organizations and some businesses.
Guests are sent out in the morning with sack lunches. Leftover food from the night before is sent to the LTHC or local food pantries.
LUM was founded by a group of Lafayette pastors in 1972. The board is made up of 48 churches, according to its website.
“Every church has a mission to feed the hungry,” Malavenda said. “We give them that opportunity.”
Malavenda said he mostly sees people between their 40s and 50s, though he’s seen more than one homeless teenager before.
Like at the LTHC Homeless Services, guests must follow rules if they want to remain welcome.
“Our goal is to keep it clean, keep it healthy, keep it safe,” Malavenda said. “If anybody falls outside of the rules, then we feel like we’re losing control of the safety piece.
“If someone brings something into a bedroom that’s prohibited, then they can get thrown out. If they start a fight, if they provoke someone …,” he trailed off. “We have to be careful to watch for racist activity, sexist activity, sexual assault activity. Luckily, I can’t think of any major incidents.”
Guests are asked to do basic chores around the shelter when they arrive and before they leave. If a guest refuses, they can be written up, Malavenda said, and multiple refusals could eventually lead to a suspension.
“It’s pretty reasonable,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to get kicked out of here.”
Alongside the shelter itself, Malavenda said, LUM runs an ID clinic. A person without an ID may not be able to get a bank account, which in turn hinders them from getting a job. That’s where LUM steps in to help.
The LUM shelter has what Malavenda calls a “six month in, three month out” rule, meaning a guest can’t stay longer than six months at a time and then must go three months before they can return.
“It’s the only way we can ensure that people aren’t using us as permanent (housing),” he said. “We’re not permanent. We’re not temporary. We’re emergency.”
When people are nearing their fourth and fifth months of their stay, Malavenda said shelter workers will take extra care to ensure they are set up with a case worker at the LTHC.
The LUM shelter doesn’t conduct COVID-19 tests, but LTHC notifies LUM whenever a guest tests positive at the day shelter.
When guests here contract COVID-19, people are put into extra rooms and office spaces to quarantine as effectively as possible.
Malandeva said he and the rest of the shelter employees subscribe to the “housing first” philosophy.
“If you’re homeless, what’s preventing you from getting out of that situation?” he asked. “A job, bank account, money and getting an apartment. If everything you own is on your back, and you’re having to deal with weather, and you’re hungry, and everyone is shoeing you away…
“Getting a job requires a resume. Where are you gonna find a spot to sit down and work on a resume? Who’s gonna help you write that resume? How do you get on a phone to make an interview when you’re walking around town? It just compounds itself over and over.
“‘Housing first’ says, ‘Give them a place to stay, then expect them to spend (time) like a full-time job getting employed when they’re not worrying about food and heat.’”
‘People helping people’
A white pitbull walks north from the LTHC, bouncing with each step. A small metal tag jingles below her neck, attached to a bright pink collar. She’s following a short, stocky man with a long gray beard. She isn’t on a leash, but the man isn’t worried.
“Come on, Princess,” he calls to her when she begins to slow down.
It’s Jan. 8 at 1:45 p.m. Temperatures are below freezing. The duo eventually arrives at an apartment building a few blocks north of the LTHC. He opens the door, and the smell of smoke and mildew escapes from the narrow hallway. He leads Princess up the stairs, slowly taking it one step at a time. He turns his key in a door and pushes it open.
His apartment smells cleaner than the hallway, though still smoky. Another man lies on the floor wrapped in blankets. He’s wearing a thick winter coat and a black skull cap.
“Good morning, Glenn,” the first man says. “We got some reporters here.”
Glenn grunts before rolling over and slowly opening his eyes. He lifts his head off the floor and grins.
“Hey, Tony,” he said to the first man, before giving a hearty nod.
Tony then makes his way into the second room, sitting in a chair. Princess lies on a pile of blankets next to him, softly groaning.
“Sit there now, Princess,” he says to her. “You be good now.”
Tony, 63, became homeless last year after his wife left him. Though it was only three months before Valley Oaks Health helped find him an apartment — he said they only did so because he’s a veteran — those three months had a lasting impact.
“I felt like a loser,” he said. “Stressed. Anxiety.”
Tony said he took up drinking more heavily, not only to cope with anxiety and depression, but also to stay warm. Yet, staying warm is not the only result of excessive drinking, especially among the homeless community.
“Alcohol poisoning is such a big issue within our homeless population,” West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said. “But they get bad shit. That’s the problem. They get the dirty drugs, and the fucked-up dirty needles. They get the fucked-up everything. And then the alcohol, oftentimes somebody mixes. It’s mouthwash, it’s rubbing alcohol, it’s gasoline.”
The LTHC gave Tony a special pass to sleep in his car but he said police would still harass him for doing so. He also said it wasn’t safe, often opting instead to sleep in empty parking garages.
Tony said he’s had both good and bad experiences with police.
“Some of the officers don’t have no respect for the homeless, and some homeless people don’t have no respect for the police,” he said. “I’ve been treated like shit. I feel like shit. I just don’t get it. But I’m not supposed to get it.”
Now that he’s been housed, though for less than a month, Tony spends most of his time taking care of others.
“It hurts to see ’em out there,” he said. “I try to help as many as I can.”
Dennis recalled a time when he was a police officer and he found 14 men living in an abandoned rental unit.
“There was somebody there who knew what was going on,” he said, “but they turned a blind eye, because that’s the right thing to do.”
Tony said he often goes around looking for people sleeping on the street, wakes them up and invites them to his home. If they oblige, he gives them food, coffee and whatever else he can.
“I know you’re hungry,” he says to them. “I know you’re cold.”
Tony said he expected to have 10 people over the next day for a family-style meal. He had a large ham in his fridge and several cans of beans and soup in his cupboards.
Dennis said people like Tony are some of the most unnoticed yet important heroes.
“Sometimes a society is judged by its culture,” Dennis said. “But sometimes they should be judged by their subcultures.
“People helping people sometimes goes so unreported.”