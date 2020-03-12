The West Lafayette Community School Corporation will not be joining efforts by Purdue and the city of West Lafayette to expand access to free feminine hygiene products in bathrooms, according to superintendent Rocky Killion.
Students already have access to free hygiene products through the nurse’s office in every school building, he said.
“Those products have always been free to our students,” Killion said.
Killion said he sees the situation at West Lafayette schools as fundamentally different than that of the city and that of Purdue, which also voted to make feminine hygiene products free in campus bathrooms.
“You’re dealing with children,’’ he said. “That’s what I think people are missing (about) this conversation for whatever reason. We’re not like Purdue. We’re not like the city where we are dealing with adult restrooms. We’re dealing with children.”
For younger students, the current system offers several benefits, he said.
Each nurse’s office is equipped with bathrooms stocked with these products, Killion said, and the nurse is available to help younger students who might need guidance.
Guidance is especially important, he said, for students who might not have a helpful family at home to guide them through their periods or provide them with the necessary hygiene products.
“We are always there trying to ensure that, especially the children that have the greatest need, have the help and assistance that they need through these difficult years as they’re growing up,” Killion said.
Hannah Morris, a junior at West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School, said she wasn’t aware of the current distribution system at the high school.
“I don’t think anybody’s ever told me that they’ve been given out at the school,” Morris said.
She said a helpful first step would be to inform all students of the current distribution system but also that the district should consider expanding access to these products.
“I feel like it could be a lot more streamlined and normal for everyone if it was just like toilet paper, just a thing in the bathroom that they have,” Morris said.
She said it can be embarrassing for students to have to interact with both a teacher and a nurse in order to get access to get a basic necessity.
Morris added that it is inconvenient to have to walk all the way to the nurse’s office which is far away from some classrooms, especially considering that students may need access to multiple products throughout a single day.
While she has never personally been in a situation where she hasn’t had a tampon or pad when she needed one, Morris said she knows friends who have.
“It’s something that can ruin your day,” she said. “I know some people where it is a whole mini-catastrophe in a school day which is already stressful. ... If you can’t get a product, you’re not focused on the class, and you’re stressing out about that. You’re not in a comfortable learning environment.”
While she thinks the district should consider doing more in terms of education and increasing access when it comes to feminine hygiene products, she said she didn’t think there was any malice in the district’s decision.
“They’re not trying to harm us or make us uncomfortable,” she said, “but they’re not actively trying to make us more comfortable.”
Shannon Kang, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, was elected to the city council in November and said recent efforts by Purdue to make feminine hygiene products free in campus restrooms inspired her to pursue the cause at the city level.
She also said that she was inspired by PERIOD, a national organization working to destigmatize female menstruation.
“Since I (learned of) the movement, I found it more comfortable to talk about periods,” Kang said.
Beyond simply making these items more widely accessible, Kang said she hopes this move can help shift how menstruation is viewed.
“I hope that we’re one of the cities that does help lead the end of the period stigma,” Kang said.
The resolution passed by the city in March specifically encouraged the West Lafayette school corporation and public library to implement similar expanded access in their buildings.
Killion was critical of the city’s resolution encouraging the district to take an action.
“Professionally, I would never involve another government entity in a conversation I’d have in public without first talking to that government and government entity,” he said.
According to District 5 councilor Kathy Parker, the resolution was a way for the city to take a position on gender equity.
“While the city of West Lafayette has no authority over West Lafayette schools,” Parker said, “our position is that gender equity acknowledges that feminine hygiene products are every bit as necessary and essential as toilet paper, soap and paper towels and should be prioritized as such in public restrooms.”
This is the first resolution authored by Kang and Parker and will begin to be implemented over the next few months.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said the city has already begun to explore what the logistics of implementing the resolution will be.
Dennis said the city has several details to figure out: finding a dispenser model that is appropriate for city park bathrooms, where they are exposed to harsher conditions and at risk of vandalism; developing a strategy for routine refilling and maintenance; and finding a bulk provider of feminine hygiene products to secure a better price per unit.
Dennis said he expects the answers to many of these questions to be straightforward.
“This isn’t reinventing the wheel,” he said. “This type of service has been provided for a long time, and it’s kind of a shame that it took so long for us to get on board.”
Dennis and city staff are working to implement the resolution in a speedy manner.
“It’s been approved by the council,” Dennis said. “It’s on our shoulders to do it as quickly as possible.”