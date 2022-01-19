Abuse, addiction and homelessness plague the life of a young Lafayette man

Blake Downs sat still on his bed, staring at a bright red light across the room.
The light shined from a large metal lock on the door, meaning the 9-year-old was locked in a room the size of a jail cell.
“That’s where I was most of the time,” he said 13 years later, this time from a visitation area in the Tippecanoe County Jail. “I couldn’t be good.”
The 22-year-old will face yet another form of imprisonment on March 31, when he’s sentenced in Tippecanoe Circuit Court for a crime he says he doesn’t remember committing, after years of addiction and on-and-off homelessness.
‘It was like living hell’
Rickey Smith sat in the back of a Burger King on Greenbush Street in Lafayette, rolling up the sleeves of his gray Champion hoodie to reveal various gang tattoos embedded into his dark complexion.
He scratched his gray-flecked beard as he thought of his son. His phone screen lit up, signifying a call, and sound of his two pitbulls barking echoed through the fast-food joint.
“I’m busy,” he said after sliding his finger across the screen and raising a bright red iPhone to his ear. “I’m talking about Blake.”
Blake Downs, born Blake Smith, was 6 years old when he was taken from his birth family. By 13, he had already been through at least three Department of Child Services-sponsored residential centers.
“It was like living hell, man,” the now-22-year-old said. “Kids there, we had a lot of psychological problems.”
His father, Smith, 55, was involved in Chicago gangs from a young age. He was imprisoned for robbery in 1990 and convicted for resisting arrest when Downs was 6 — one of the main reasons DCS took custody of Downs.
“I’ve been to every prison in the state of Indiana,” Smith said, “but now I’m retired from the streets.”
Smith said Downs’ mother was physically and emotionally abusive toward both him and his son.
“My mom was crazy,” Downs said. “That’s where I get a lot of my issues.”
He said his mom is “too proud” to have ever received therapy or other mental health treatments. But Smith said she was given Prozac, which is commonly prescribed to treat depression, OCD, bulimia and panic disorder.
Almost immediately after entering the foster care system, Downs said he was put on Adderall, Abilify and other prescription drugs for half a dozen conditions.
“Bi-polar, reattachment disorder, night terrors, depression, ADD and ADHD,” he listed off quickly. “The system thinks it’s a good idea to hook you on medication. You don’t always need medication.
“Some mental health problems, you just need to talk to someone.”
His early introduction to drugs may have been one of the many factors that led him down a dark path.
Though Downs said it wasn’t until he was 18 that he would spiral into a fully fledged addiction, he was only 8 years old when he first tried hard drugs.
“Other kids offered it to me,” he said. “I was trying to be brave.
“It was an escape. No more troubles.”
It was at the same age he stepped off the wrong bus stop in Michigan and watched someone get shot in the head.
“I’m pretty sure that fucked my head up,” he said, emphasizing his choice of swear word. “I was just standing there, scared. I didn’t know what was about to happen.
“I never told anyone that. I just went home and sat in my room in silence.”
Being surrounded by other children with difficult pasts, it proved challenging for Downs to stay out of trouble.
“I used to sneak alcohol (in),” he said. “It would make me feel different. They just kept disciplining me, but I didn’t care.”
Downs recalled one time he took several Adderall pills, then glued down every button on his TV remote, just to see what his caretakers would do.
He was soon moved to a higher security center, a place he described as “a lockdown facility for kids.” There, most of his time outside of school was spent in an isolation room as punishment for bad behavior, staring at the red light shining from his locked door.
One silver lining of his childhood was wrestling, which he started at 12.
“That was actually pretty good,” he said, a smile slowly stretching across his face. “I won a lot of tournaments. I lost a lot, too. It was fun to be in a sport.”
Though he found something he could be passionate about, life was still not easy. His older sister, who had been sent to different homes like his other siblings, died when he was 13. She was 19 at the time.
About a year before he took up wrestling, Downs was moved yet again, this time to Whaley Children’s Center in Flint, Michigan, whose mission is to “empower youth and families to overcome trauma.” It was there that he met Phil Downs.
Phil, who worked at the center previously, would often come with his wife and children to spend time with the kids. But Phil and his family showed more interest in Blake than any of the other children.
Soon, 11-year-old Downs heard one of the best phrases a foster kid can hear: “Someone wants to adopt you.”
“I’m excited, I’m jumping up and down,” he said, eyes wide. “They take me into this room, and I see Phil. … I said, ‘Mr. Phil, guess what.’ He says, ‘What?’ I say, ‘Someone wants to adopt me!’”
Blake paused, his white teeth showing through his smile. It turned out it was Phil who was adopting him.
“That was my best memory.”
‘I felt like I deserved it’
Despite finding a more permanent home with Phil and his wife, who were both youth pastors, Downs couldn’t shake his poor behavior.
When he was 14, Downs brought two large knives to school and showed them to a girl who he knew would tell on him. He said he just wanted to go to jail because that was where he belonged.
“I didn’t wanna be around anybody,” he said. “I felt like I deserved it.”
When asked if he still feels that way, he paused, taking time to look around his county jail cell.
“No,” he said softly.
He attributed his struggle to stay out of trouble in part to the lack of his father’s presence for so long.
“I needed my dad,” he said. “He was the one that kept me going. That’s my best friend.”
While living with his adopted family, Downs attended school at Edison Max in Ferndale, Michigan. The school is part of the Hazel Park Community Coalition, a group aimed at combating substance abuse in school-age children. He got in trouble there almost daily.
Students received a slip of paper each day with either a smiley face or a frowny face and a number score out of 45. Downs consistently received frowny faces, he said, and averaged 27 points a day for his behavior.
“Which is bad,” he interjected.
No matter what Downs did, nothing would change.
“I tried so hard to be good,” he said. “I was trying to better myself. It just wouldn’t work.”
Around the same time he brought knives to school, Downs tried meth for the first time. Getting in trouble at school evolved into trouble with the police. Downs said he got into violent altercations with police officers often.
By 18, he was addicted to meth. It made him “more stubborn, more controlling and more disobedient.”
“Phil wouldn’t let me stay with them anymore,” he said. “They didn’t feel safe with me in the house. I didn’t have anywhere to go.”
Phil Downs declined to be interviewed for this story.
Luckily, Downs found his father’s Facebook account.
“I put my number on Facebook, and this little rascal contacted me,” Smith said.
“Is your name Rickey?” Downs asked him. “You might hang up on me, but I think I’m your son.”
“Why would I hang up on you?” Smith replied.
He drove to Ohio that same night to pick up his son and bring him home to Lafayette.
“The kid was so skinny,” Smith said. “He was hungry. I opened up my arms.”
The first thing Smith did when Downs got to his house was buy him more than $500 worth of clothes, he said. Within days, Downs sold it for drug money. He also stole Smith’s wallet and cell phone.
“Blake uses me,” Smith said. “I let him. I know he’s lost right now.
“It’s not his fault. The system and his mom failed him. I haven’t given up yet, and look what he did to me.”
It wasn’t all bad, though.
“Blake just needs help,” Smith said. “Blake is funny. He’s outgoing. He’ll make you laugh a lot.”
Smith recalled times they would lie on the floor and watch movies together all day. That and fishing are two of Smith’s favorite memories with his son.
Less than six months after his father took him in, Downs was arrested for theft of a credit card, for which he served a year in jail. Even in jail, Downs couldn’t avoid trouble; he said he got into fights often.
“I bonded him out of jail three times,” Smith said.
Downs did his best to live with his father, but the two of them fought often. Many times, Downs would come home high on meth or spice, and altercations would sometimes escalate to physical violence.
“I can’t let Blake come and live with me,” Smith said. “I’m afraid. I got other kids.”
Smith shared a video of Downs while he was high on spice. Downs struck Smith with a large flagpole, and Smith retaliated by hitting him with a small pipe, knocking him to the ground.
“I feel bad,” he said. “I did apologize to him after that.”
When the fighting became too much for either to bear, Downs would leave Lafayette, opting to travel the Midwest without a place to stay.
“I got on a Greyhound bus and lied to the bus driver and told him my dad died,” he said. “I would just go and be homeless and move around. I didn’t know how to sit still and not do drugs.”
Downs traveled by bus to Kokomo, South Bend, Chicago, Kansas City, Missouri, Michigan, Colorado and more, occasionally coming home for brief periods of time before leaving again.
“It was hard, but you get used to it,” he said. “More than likely, there’s a shelter you can go to.”
Adam Murphy, who works in Homeless and Community Outreach for the city of Lafayette, said Downs is listed in Kokomo Rescue Mission’s database, but not anywhere in the Greater Lafayette area.
In a probable cause affidavit from when he was arrested at 18 for panhandling in South Bend, police wrote that Downs told them he was homeless, with PTSD and schizophrenia, and that he “is crazy in the head.”
Smith said he would regularly order food in Downs’ name wherever he was staying.
Throughout his time being homeless, Downs has been arrested multiple times for trespassing, theft and battery, culminating in criminal confinement and battery charges after an incident on May 21.
Downs was staying in a woman’s apartment when he got into an argument with her, according to a probable cause affidavit. The argument escalated, and Downs punched her in the side of the head. He was arrested and put in jail with no bond that night, where he’s been ever since. He pleaded guilty to battery and criminal confinement on Dec. 1. He now faces three to 18 years in state prison.
When Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin asked whether Downs has any mental illnesses at his plea hearing last month, both of his public defenders quickly replied, “No, your honor.”
Downs said he told his lawyers he didn’t have any mental illnesses, because he believes if the judge thinks he’s crazy, he’ll go to “a higher level prison.”
“I’m afraid he’s not gonna make it out of prison,” Smith said.
Epilogue
Blake Downs has been in jail since May 21. He wakes up every morning at the same time, eats breakfast and receives cleaning supplies for his cell. He then watches the news and does his laundry. While he gets clothes, hygiene products and other essentials for free, he has to pay for most of his food. He does so with money his father sends to his online account.
After 22 years of instability, drugs and homelessness, Downs has never received therapy. He’s never been in a drug rehab program.
“Every time we try to do it, he runs from it,” Smith said, sounding exasperated. “He doesn’t even want to sit down and get help.”
Now he could spend a term nearly equal to the length of his life in prison.
“I don’t wanna go to prison,” Downs said, his voice cracking with emotion. “It sounds scary as fuck.
“I’m a drug addict. Why would you put me in a place where there are weapons and drugs?”
After nearly a year of being in jail, Downs said he still thinks of drugs on a daily basis and fears being around them will lead him to relapse.
Downs said he’s hoping Circuit Court Judge Persin will recommend he enter Recovery While Incarcerated, a state program dedicated to treating prisoner drug addictions.
“I’m trying to change,” he said. “I’m tired of this. I just had a messed-up life from the beginning.
“I need a chance.”
Smith took responsibility for Downs’ situation.
“The system let him down,” he said. “Going foster home to foster home, that destroys a kid.
“And I kinda let him down, too. I was out in the streets, and I knew better. I failed him.”
Whenever Downs is released from prison, whether it be three or 18 years from now, the first thing he said he’ll do is go back to his dad and get a service job close to home.
He just hopes he won’t have to wait so long to do so.