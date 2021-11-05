Wabash Township board adds to firefighter fund

The Wabash Township Fire Department could get its full-time firefighters back — with the approval of Trustee Jennifer Teising.
After months of back and forth with Teising, the township board passed a budget plan Saturday that would allow for four full-time firefighters to come back in 2022. Teising fired then-Fire Chief Ed Ward in December 2020, and the three remaining paid firefighters in June.
The board re-submitted the 2021 budget setup for the 2022 budget and re-allocated the leftover funds from this year. The 2022 budget moved the $500,000 dedicated for large firefighting equipment to the fund used to pay firefighters’ salaries, which has $270,000 leftover from this year, Board President Angel Valentín said in a Tuesday phone call.
How that money is spent is up to Teising. She chooses who to hire, or if she’s going to hire anyone at all.
The board and WFD are framing the conversation the wrong way, Teising said in a Wednesday phone call. They all want to hire firefighters using one-time transfers, but the solution is “long-term, sustainable spending.”
“I’m willing to work with anyone,” she said. “If we can sit down and come to a long-term solution, I will hire firefighters today.
“It would take minutes.”
Teising said a couple ideas for long-term plans would be to remove the unincorporated parts of Wabash Township and make it its own tax district. The other option would be to contract with another fire department in the area, like West Lafayette Fire Department, but there isn’t the tax levy or interest for that.
Teising said she’s hosting a virtual town hall Tuesday to discuss long-term solutions with constituents.
The board and WFD were initially on board with the first option, creating a fire district, but they changed their minds in April, Teising said. This left the paid firefighters without the long-term funding that would provide the health and retirement benefits they had been promised, she said.
“So I couldn’t continue their employment in good faith,” Teising said.
Valentín said he wasn’t so sure that’s why she fired the firefighters.
“She said (she fired the firefighters) because the money wasn’t there, so we wanted to make sure the money’s there,” Valentín said about the board reallocating funds for this year.
The future of Teising’s role as the trustee might be determined in December, when her trial is set.
Teising was indicted by a grand jury on May 12 on 20 charges of felony theft totaling $21,346.20, a result of her allegedly failing to meet residency requirements from June 17, 2020, through March 26 of this year, depriving the county of her salary, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Joe Wade, one of the firefighters who lost his job, also sued Teising in August for a breach of contract, claiming to still be an employee and thus owed back pay.
Teising said she’s confident the judge will acquit her.
“I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong,” she said.
Some of those opposing Teising said they’re approaching the situation as if she will win the trial and keep her position.
“We’re planning on her still being there through the end of her term (until the election in 2023),” Valentín said, laughing.
Not everyone shares her optimism.
“I’m not sure if she will be there (next year), but I don’t want to say more,” WFD Association President Mike Dwyer said. “I don’t want to speculate if it doesn’t go the way I want it to.”
Even if Teising decides to hire firefighters, no one’s shown interest in taking the job.
Valentín said there aren’t any applicants for those positions, and he’s afraid there still won’t be by the beginning of next year.
“There’s a lack of trust right now,” he said. “There’s not a lot of job security.”
The township will contract with Indiana Fire Association to find and hire firefighters if no one applies, Valentín said.
“The intention would be to bring (the fired crew) back,” Dwyer said, “but I don’t know if they would want to come back and work for (Teising).”
WFD has been getting by on a crew of volunteer firefighters for the last five months.
“It’s been rough,” Dwyer said.
WFD has missed four calls since it lost the paid crew, Valentín said. He didn’t know what type of calls they were, but said 80% of calls made to WFD are medical-related.
The number of firefighters is running down too, he said. What started as a crew of 30 volunteers when Teising became the trustee in 2019 is now 18, with only 12 actively responding.
Training more volunteers is hard right now, Dwyer said. There are applicants, but there’s no way for them to finish their training.
Fire departments can either train new volunteers with a firefighter that’s a certified instructor through the Indiana Fire Service or through training offered by the state fire department, Dwyer said. At this time, the state fire department isn’t running the specific class most of the applicants need.
Joe Wade, one of the fired firefighters, was one of WFD’s instructors, but now the only instructor left in the department is volunteer Justin Marvin. However, Marvin also works in the PUFD, so he’s too busy to administer the live fire training that most applicants are waiting on, Dwyer said.
Without any full-time firefighters and a dwindling volunteer crew, response times to calls have gone up.
It’s been hard to get the volunteers to work during the day, Dwyer said, because most of them have full-time jobs where they work during the day.
The WFD has had to reach out to other departments in the area for assistance multiple times when they couldn’t cover it by themselves, Dwyer said.
“West Lafayette (Fire Department) has been extremely gracious helping us out,” he said. “It’s not that often that it happens, maybe once a week, but it does happen.”
WLFD is one of the departments WFD has a mutual aid agreement with, WLFD Chief John Need said, so one will go beyond its jurisdiction to go out on a call to help the other when needed.
“There haven’t been a tremendous amount of calls for assistance (from WFD),” Need said. “This even happened prior to (losing the full-time firefighters).”
WFD also has a mutual aid agreement with Purdue University Fire Department, which didn’t respond to multiple calls for comment.
Full-time firefighters are still important to fire departments, especially in growing communities like Wabash Township, Need said.
“Things would be better if they have career people. It’s a benefit to any community that can have full-time firefighters. Time is of the essence in our profession.”