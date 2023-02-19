After a bill was passed in the Indiana General Assembly taking aim at what teachers can say regarding race, history and politics in the classroom, several bills have been filed to limit mentions of LGBTQ topics in classrooms.
The House Education committee will hear H.B. 1608, authored by Republican Rep. Michelle Davis, on Monday. The bill, co-authored by three other Republicans, is intended to prohibit the discussion of LGBTQ issues during instruction for grades K-3.
The bill has been compared to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana organized a protest at the Statehouse on Monday to rally against the bill.
Other similar bills have been proposed for other educational levels. H.B. 1338, authored by Republican Rep. Shane Lindauer, prohibits mandatory gender, sexual diversity training or counseling in post-secondary education.
Republican Rep. Jake Teshka’s H.B. 1346 prohibits requiring a staff member of the school to use a pronouns inconsistent with a student’s, employee’s or individual’s biological sex or a name or nickname to identify a student that is inconsistent with the student’s name on the their birth certificate. The only exceptions would be with a note from a psychiatrist or written parental permission for minors.
Democrat Sen. J.D. Ford’s equal education opportunity bill would prohibit discrimination of sexual orientation and gender identity involving education rights, including tenure of professors and financial assistance equitability. Senate Bill 39 was referred to the Education and Career Development committee and hasn’t been voted on Friday.
Student loans
At least six bills going through the Indiana Statehouse address Indiana specific loan forgiveness and taxability.
Several bills aim to forgive a higher amount of student loans to certain workers in Indiana.
H.B. 1299, authored by Republican Rep. Julie McGuire, is intended to give student debt relief of up to $15,000 to Hoosiers in the Department of Correction or Department of Child Services who practice social work. H.B. 1319, authored by Democrat Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn, aims for debt relief to occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, physical therapists and speech language pathologists.
H.B. 1573, authored by Democrat Rep. Earl Harris, aims to create a pilot program for loan repayment of up to $200,000 for specialized medical professionals to attract physicians to practice medicine in certain counties of Indiana, the bill reads. Recipients of this program would have to commit to practicing anything but family medicine for at least 10 years in Lake, Vanderburgh, Wayne or Vigo counties. There’s enough for two physicians in each county.
Democrat Sen. Shelli Yoder proposed a similar loan forgiveness program for health care professionals. S.B. 363 would forgive up to $80,000 for professionals who commit to working in a health care professional shortage area in Indiana for at least five years.
Scholarship programs and tuition assistance
More than a dozen bills have been introduced in the Indiana General Assembly involving scholarships and tuition assistance programs.
Republican Rep. Chuck Goodrich authored H.B. 1002, which would establish a career scholarship account program. The CSA program would allow the recipient of a higher education award, freedom of choice grant and scholarship under the 21st Century Scholars program to apply the money to the cost of training by an approved intermediary, employer or labor organization instead of the educational costs of a postsecondary educational institution.
H.B. 1043, authored by Democrat Rep. Harris, would give qualifying students in-state tuition if they went to high school for three years in Indiana, or graduated from an Indiana high school. S.B. 135, which is almost identical to H.B. 1043, specifies four years of Indiana high school compared to H.B. 1043’s three years. Local Sen. Ron Alting was among the list of six co-authors for this bill.
Harris also authored one bill to prevent specified postsecondary educational institutions from raising tuition and mandatory fees for in-state students from what the rates were when the students were admitted to automatically notify students who are eligible for the 21st Century Scholarship program and their ability to opt out.
H.B. 1270 proposes a pilot program for tuition assistance to the tune of $926 per week for students with children. Recipients for Democrat Rep. John Bartlett’s bill would not be eligible for more than four years and would have to maintain full time student status while living with their child.
S.B. 193, authored by Democrat Sen. J.D. Ford would provide children of disabled veterans who served after 2011 to be eligible for exemption of 100% of educational costs for higher education. Democrat Rep. Mike Andrade authored H.B. 1388, potentially allowing for dependents of veterans who did not serve during wartime to be eligible for more tuition and fee exemptions. H.B. 1550, authored by Republican Rep. Chris Judy is almost identical.
Democrat Sen. Jean Breaux authored S.B. 453 which would establish a scholarship for minority students pursuing health care careers. The scholarship would be the recipient’s total cost of attendance for the academic year after their application or $4,000.
Other education-related bills
Democrat Rep. Sheila Klinker of Lafayette authored H.B. 1233, which proposes an increase to the tax credit provided for a contribution to a college choice 529 education savings plan against a taxpayer’s adjusted gross income from $1,500 to $2,000. The credit would also be from $750 to $1,000 in the case of a married individual filing a separate return.
College choice 529 is a website that has resources for Indiana residents looking to learn more about Indiana postsecondary education options. This bill gives those who donate to the resource tax credits.
Democrat Rep. Sue Errington authored H.B. 1149, which aims to give the Indiana Department of Health Authority to make regulations that are “reasonable and necessary” to address health and safety issues in public schools.
S.B. 404, with three bipartisan authors including West Lafayette’s Republican Sen. Spencer Deery, would require state educational institutions to provide transcripts without extra fees for students who owe the institution money.
While not affecting post-secondary institutions, S.B. 72, authored by Republican senators Jean Leising, Sue Glick and Vaneta Becker, would require each school corporation, charter school and state accredited nonpublic elementary school in Indiana to include cursive writing in its curriculum.