The Tippecanoe County COVID-19 death toll continues to climb, even while new cases, hospitalizations and emergency visits trend downward, county health officials say.
Tippecanoe County has reported 28 COVID-19 deaths since Feb. 1, 9 of which have occurred in that timeframe, health officer Jeremy Adler said at a Wednesday meeting. The 19 remaining deaths occurred in previous months but were only recently counted because of a delay in the report system, Adler said.
“Despite the encouraging trends, it is important to recognize that the rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 is a somber reminder of one of the tragic results of this pandemic: 184 citizens of our county have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Adler said. “To save lives we need to continue preventive measures, even though we may be tired of these measures.”
Steady death rates differing from declines in other key metrics can be explained by the amount of time it takes for someone to become ill after infection, Adler said.
Someone may become infected with COVID-19 but not experience symptoms for up to 14 days, he said. It could potentially take another 7 days for them to become sufficiently ill to require hospitalization. A couple of weeks might pass in the hospital before a person dies.
The intensive care unit at IU Health Arnett hospital was nearly full as of this morning, according to Dr. James Bien, chief medical officer at the hospital. However, Bien said the hospital has treated more patients with typical illnesses rather than COVID-19 cases.
Because of the low numbers in active coronavirus cases, Adler said it may be possible to lift curfew restrictions on restaurants and bars soon.
“Today, Tippecanoe County remains yellow for the third consecutive week on the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard,” Adler said. “If we are yellow next Wednesday, the 1 a.m. curfew for restaurants and bars and limitations on bar-top seating will be lifted.”
Adler also addressed the threat of asymptomatic cases. At Purdue, 79% of more than 200 active coronavirus cases as of Wednesday afternoon were asymptomatic, according to the Protect Purdue COVID-19 Dashboard.
“People could be carrying this virus and not even know it,” he said, “and unknowingly spreading it to other people.”