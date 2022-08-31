Country music star Justin Moore may be from Arkansas, but he said Indiana reminds him of home.
In an interview with The Exponent ahead of his Friday concert in Lafayette, he shared more about himself, his music and inspirations.
“Indiana reminds me of where I grew up in Arkansas,” Moore said. “I’ve been all over the Midwest; there’s a lot of blue-collar, good, hard-working people here.”
Moore has a signature look as a country performer.
He owns many cowboy hats and says you’ll often find him with his favorite white one. He can be seen sporting this white cowboy hat in many of his social media posts.
He said it’s hard to pursue a career in music since you’re competing against fantastic contemporary musicians, but if you’re passionate “you should go for it.” He encourages those who love music to pursue it wholeheartedly.
His music has remained within the classic country style, and that’s the way he likes it. He’s been working in music for the past 15 years and is happy his current hits share the same sound as his past work.
“I listen to my own music all the time.”
Moore said his daily life influences his music. He is greatly moved by everyday people and the simplicity of life. He also expressed his love for his four children.
Moore said it’s always a surreal experience to hear the crowd singing every lyric to his songs during performances. “It’s why I do what I do,” he said.
Moore said he hasn’t listened to the radio for years, instead taking inspiration from great country musicians like Dwight Yoakam.
For his performance on Friday, he’ll be playing a mix of his newer and older songs.
Moore said he is a good example that anything can happen if you choose to pursue music professionally. He said if he was able to make a name for himself and make connections, anyone can.
“I grew up in a town with around 300 people.”
He’s “very excited” for his upcoming show and is looking forward to seeing all those who attend.
Moore is performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Loeb Stadium. Seated and standing tickets ranging from $38 to $88 are still available on the Long Center for the Performing Arts website.