Both candidates Chris Campbell and Fred Duttlinger condemned Indiana’s abortion ban during WBAA’s state representative debate.
Reporters Dave Bangart and Emilie Syberg questioned candidates about abortion, schools and marijuana in the debate.
Abortion
State Rep. Chris Campbell, D-26, said she voted against Senate Bill 1, which banned abortion, and that “it is really horrible for Indiana”.
“We have the third highest maternal mortality rate in the country and the seventh highest infant mortality rate,” she said. “This really didn’t take into account all of the infrastructure that’s missing that would help women not need abortions.”
Campbell said she and her fellow legislators have made efforts to enable pharmacists to prescribe and dispense contraceptives.
Republican challenger and army veteran Fred Duttlinger said he disagreed with the abortion ban because “it wasn’t constituent driven.”
“I think it’s an example of what we’re missing in the State House: bipartisanship,” he said.
Schools
Moderator Dave Bangart also asked candidates what they thought about Senate Bill 167, which gave the state more power over school curriculums.
“I think many felt very concerned about how history would be represented in schools,” Campbell said.
She said the S.B. 167 caused a lot of confusion.
“It was obviously a very politically divisive bill, and it was meant to be,” Campbell said.
Duttlinger said “the state overstepped its bounds,” but that parents need to have a say on what their kids are being taught.
Cannabis
In a later question, candidates were asked to give their opinions on the prospect of marijuana legalization in Indiana.
“There are certain medical benefits that come from the use,” Duttlinger said.
He said medical data is important when discussing the legalization of cannabis.
“We do know a lot about cannabis,” Campbell said. “Since it has been passed in so many states, (if it is legalized here) we will be so much more prepared when it does get legalized (federally).”
Indiana Surplus
Syberg asked where money from Indiana’s budget surplus should go.
“I believe in strategic investment”, Duttlinger said. “Strategic investment for the state of Indiana is education.”
Duttlinger also said teachers’ Cost Of Living Adjustment has to go up. The COLA is a benefit on many teacher pensions that increases the annual benefit by a certain percentage to fight inflation.
Campbell thought the surplus funds should be directed toward mental health services.
“In the last budget cycle, several things were not fully funded,” Campbell said.
She proposed the money go back to funding mental health programs and giving teachers a raise.