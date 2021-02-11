A local Girl Scout raised over $24,000 to install handicap-accessible swings in playgrounds across the Greater Lafayette area.
Prior to the start of her project, 17-year-old Lauren Kish said she knew only of one swing that was compliant by the Americans with Disabilities Act in West Lafayette. Since then, her partnership with the West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department has expanded this number to more than 20 swings.
She said her inspiration for this project was sparked by her love of swinging and compassion for her friend Sam.
“I have a family friend, Sam, who has a disability and is unable to use his arms and legs,” Lauren said. “When I was little, I loved to swing. Every time we would go to the parks, he wouldn’t be able to swing because there were no swings for kids with disabilities, except for one park.”
Deanna Ohlhaut, Sam’s mother, said she is thrilled that this project has allowed her son to be included in family park trips.
“When my teens were in elementary school with Lauren, we often went to the park and they would play together on the playground,” Ohlhaut said. “Sam would either come and just sit in his wheelchair, or sometimes I would get him a babysitter so I could attend Girl Scout meetings or play dates.”
Lauren said she has been a Girl Scout for 13 years. Her mother, Patty Kish, has been the leader of her troop for around 10 years. Patty Kish said she took over when Lauren was in first grade. The troop has five active members.
“It started off slow. The beginning of the plan for this project started in March 2018, and then in May 2019 was when she first met with the parks and recreation department over in West Lafayette,” Patty Kish said. “Fundraising and seeking donations started later in the year in 2019.”
For this project, Lauren was awarded the Gold Award, a distinction that requires 80 hours of community service.
“You have to choose a need in the community that you see,” Patty Kish said. “It also has to be a sustainable project that will benefit the community for years to come, and you must partner with an agency, which is why Lauren ended up partnering with West Lafayette Parks and Recreation.
“This Gold Award really helps you learn many different things. It really taught her a lot of leadership and allowed her to learn about marketing, donations and fundraising. That’s what the Gold Award is all about: encouraging young women into the business world and being career-minded by learning a lot of valuable lessons.”
After two years of advocating and raising money, Lauren said she finally had the funds to implement her plan.
Each swing costs around $500 each, and 20 have already been installed in various parks around West Lafayette and Lafayette, she said. Even though her initial goal was $10,000, Lauren managed to raise $24,000 with the help of private foundations, various community businesses and donations from friends and family.
The donations allowed Lauren to add different types of ADA-compliant swings to multiple parks in the Greater Lafayette area, she said. Four expression swings have also been added to the area.
Expression swings allow parents to sit on the swing with the child while the swing is in motion. These allow for wheelchairs or strollers to be taken right up to the swing, with added concrete for support. This type of swing costs around $2,000.
“I really wanted to find a need in the community that would bring a lasting change,” Lauren said. “I wanted to make sure that all kids have the opportunity to enjoy swinging at the parks with their families instead of having to go to one specific park, where the accessible swing is located, to have a good time.”
For Ohlhaut’s family, playing at the park now has a whole new meaning.
“These swings will open new chapters for other families who need the extra support to enjoy this fun activity,” Ohlhaut said. “It will also bring awareness to other kids that all children love to have fun at the park and be included.”