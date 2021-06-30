1919
A Japanese chemist first synthesizes amphetamine in a lab. During World War II, the Japanese and Germans used the drug to keep tank drivers awake and increase workers' productivity.
1960s to 1970s
Amphetamine, popularly known as speed or uppers, becomes known as a drug used by athletes, college students, motorcycle gangs and truck drivers.
1980s
Gangs discover ephedrine and pseudoephedrine can be used to make crystal meth.
Mexican drug runners begin supplying ephedrine to the biker gangs’ cooks. Within a few years, Jesus and Luiz Amezcua, Mexican cocaine traffickers, become top meth dealers. Home meth labs also begin to spread throughout the west coast, where cooks make the drug from household products such as paint thinner, acetone and battery acid.
1986
The Drug Enforcement Administration authors legislation requiring companies making ephedrine and pseudoephedrine to keep sales and import records.
1988
The pharmaceutical industry and the DEA agree on a compromise, and the bill is passed. It exempts from regulation any chemical — such as ephedrine and pseudoephedrine — turned into a legal drug product. Importers of raw ephedrine and pseudoephedrine powder will have to keep records of their purchases and sales. Sellers of finished pills containing the chemicals will not.
Early 1990s
Meth cooks switch to using pills, because pill form cold medications containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine remain unregulated.
1993
Legislation passes requiring ephedrine pill sellers to register with the DEA. It does not apply to pseudoephedrine.
1996
Tippecanoe County creates a drug task force to combat meth, cocaine and heroin and to apprehend violent drug dealers.
2002
The Sinaloa Cartel develops "super labs" in Mexico, anticipating meth to be the “next big thing.”
2004
The president's Office of National Drug Control Policy releases its National Synthetic Drugs Action Plan, summarizing the progress and concerns in battling methamphetamine, MDMA (Ecstasy) and other “club drugs.” Oklahoma becomes the first state to pass a law placing limits on sales of pseudoephedrine to pharmacies and requiring retailers to sell those products from behind the counter and ask buyers to show I.D. and sign a register.
2005
Indiana creates the methamphetamine suppression section for Indiana State Police as a way to combat meth cooks in the state.
2006
President George W. Bush signs the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005, setting legal limits on the purchase of pseudoephedrine, a common ingredient in meth.
The U.N. World Drug Report calls meth the most abused hard drug on earth, and the world's 26 million meth addicts equals the combined number for cocaine and heroin users. America alone has 1.4 million users, and the number is rising.
2008
"Breaking Bad," a show about a high school teacher who cooks and sells meth to pay for cancer treatments, first airs.
2009
Mexico bans all imports of pseudoephedrine. With cartels unable to produce new meth, the potency of meth being smuggled into the U.S. plummets.
2010
Mississippi becomes the second state after Oregon to make pseudoephedrine products prescription only. A few months after enforcing the law, officials see a sharp drop in meth lab seizures and meth-related crime.
2015
The amount of meth lab busts in Indiana peaks at 83 in a single year.
Scott County creates the first syringe exchange program in response to a historic HIV outbreak.
2017
Tippecanoe County launches its syringe service program to combat HIV and Hepatitis C outbreaks as a result of drug users sharing needles.
2020
Meth arrests dip countywide. Police attribute this to a lack of police activity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Sources: PBS, Washington Post, NPR, DEA.gov