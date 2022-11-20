Families with young children gathered in a large room decorated with brightly lit Christmas trees early Saturday, eating breakfast with Santa to help raise money for the Community Cancer Network.
CCN’s mission is to support non-medical needs of cancer patients, CCN Director Jess Morin said. Support includes rides to treatments, access to wig salons, food pantries, medical equipment and help with rent and utilities.
“The idea is that we are that gap (for their non-medical needs),” Morin said. “So when they get diagnosed and they need some help, we’re there.”
CCN hosted its first Breakfast with Santa at the Gathering Acres event center, where attendees ate pancakes, eggs and sausages and met with both Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Morin said about 100 people RSVP’d for the event, and at least 50 attended.
The breakfast was hosted the morning after CCN’s Festival Tree Gala, a silent auction for some of the decorated Christmas trees at the breakfast, Morin said. After breakfast, the trees will be wrapped and delivered to the auction bidders from the previous night.
Morin said she does not have the exact fundraising amount yet but knows that it is at least $70,000 from both the gala and breakfast.
Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus took several photos with children during the breakfast. Mrs. Claus was played by Faye Cole, a CCN board member, and Santa by Mike Madrid, her friend and CCN supporter, Morin said.
Madrid said he was happy to be at the event.
“This is amazing,” he said. “These are my favorite people, all these children, and I love to be around children.”
Madrid said he wants to wish the whole world a merry Christmas, a happy new year and a world filled with peace and love.
One of the attendees, Tarra Ziegler, came with her two daughters and mother after she attended the gala the night before. She said her boyfriend helps with the gala every year and she decided to give support, too.
Bristol, Ziegler’s daughter, told Santa what she wanted for Christmas. Meanwhile, Ziegler’s second daughter ran away from Santa.
“She sat there for a second and then climbed down and walked away from him,” Ziegler said.