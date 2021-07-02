Jose Ortiz stumbled out of a trailer home in West Lafayette, methamphetamine coursing through his veins.
As he moved from the trailer, flashes of blue and red shined through the dark of the night. Ortiz ran but was quickly apprehended by West Lafayette police officers. Police found more than 28 grams of meth in Ortiz’ pockets, for which he was later convicted.
Later, Oriz got a call in jail. It was his daughter.
“Daddy, where are you?”
Ortiz, now in Westville Correctional Facility in northern Indiana, was sentenced in 2017 to 12 years in prison and an additional four years for the battery of his ex-wife.
Twelve years remain on his sentence.
Turning up the ‘Crank’
Jose Ortiz snorted his first line of cocaine when he was 12 years old.
Born in Harlington, Texas, in 1980, he was surrounded by drugs and violence, two things that were to shape his life.
“Growing up in a neighborhood where I’m surrounded by drugs, drug addicts on the streets, and violence, I mean, that’s basically all I saw all my life,” Ortiz said, clutching the prison phone to his ear. “I had been slashed with a knife when I was 13 in the streets. Living at a young age in that environment was pretty hard.”
By the time he was 13, Ortiz was doing cocaine, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol regularly. He attributes his use purely to peer pressure.
“If I didn’t smoke or if I didn’t drink a sip of beer, I was not cool like them,” he said. “Being in that type of environment, you have to try to be cool with them.”
Ortiz’ family left Harlington in 1995 in favor of Arkansas to escape the violence, when Ortiz was 15. His family escaped the violence, but Ortiz wouldn’t escape the addiction so easily.
He spent the next two years battling addiction, he said, before he was introduced to something else.
“The meth used to be called Crank at one time, and I was introduced to it back in 1997,” he said. “The high was more intense and it lasted longer (sometimes days). So that’s what I was chasing. I was chasing that high. Cocaine didn’t do it like that. Cocaine, you get high and it goes away after a while. Meth was different.”
Ortiz said accessing and acquiring meth is so easy because of how abundant it is across the country.
Ortiz was arrested twice that year, once for intent to sell cocaine, and a second time for assaulting a police officer. Ortiz said he was high and drunk both times.
After being released on bond for both crimes, Ortiz went to enlist in the National Guard. Ortiz said he had always been interested in the military; he and his friend dreamed of joining from a young age. But Ortiz said the National Guard rejected him almost immediately.
After his rejection, Ortiz said he began to lose hope.
“I didn’t really wanna change,” he said. “I gave up on myself, really.”
Jail as detox, then a relapse
After living in Arkansas a few years longer, Ortiz was arrested again, and he was sentenced to five years in prison beginning in 2003. Ortiz had a wife and two kids when he was arrested. He never saw them again.
Ortiz didn’t use drugs a single time while in jail, he said. The five years served as a detox period for him to shake his addictions. After he was released, Ortiz moved to Indiana, where he met his second wife, Esthela.
He remained clean for the next few years, and in 2010 he enrolled at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne. His education was cut short, though.
Ortiz suffered from a serious car accident in 2010, he said, and developed an addiction to prescription pills quickly after starting them.
“And when that was not taking the pain away no more, I went back to the meth,” he said.
Even with his drug use, Ortiz said he was able to maintain a job as a team leader and supervisor for Fabrifoam, a compression wrap company based in Bluffton, Indiana.
Ortiz and his family eventually moved to West Lafayette, he said, but he wasn’t able to spend much time there.
Ortiz was arrested for domestic battery after assaulting his wife in 2015. When he returned from jail, Esthela forced him to move out. Ortiz then ended up in Kansas City, Kansas.
Fed up with how his life had been going, Ortiz enrolled in a trade school.
“I was very interested in welding,” he said. “Growing up, (and) even as an adult, me and my dad would do repairs on vehicles. I did welding for years.”
Despite his rocky past with Esthela, Ortiz said he retained a good relationship with her and their five children. He made regular visits to West Lafayette to see his family.
“I tried to give them good memories even though I was high,” he said.
The arrest
Ortiz and his family had just returned from Worlds of Fun, an amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri. It was late July 2016, and Ortiz had already been staying in Estelle’s trailer for a few days.
That night, Esthela caught Ortiz smoking meth, he said, and she told him he needed to leave. Esthela was woken up to the sound of loud banging and found Ortiz throwing things throughout the trailer and acting paranoid, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“I was acting delusional,” Ortiz said. “I was acting aggressive because of the drugs.”
After an argument with Esthela became more heated, the police were called.
“My daughter called the cops because …” Ortiz paused, gathering the strength to speak the next line. “Because I punched Esthela. Not in the presence of anybody, but she screamed, and my stepdaughter called the cops.
“When the cops got there I tried to run. I eventually got caught.”
Ortiz said police punched and kicked him multiple times after handcuffing him, and one officer called him a racial slur.
He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail, and later, Westville, where he began his 16-year sentence.
Prison and ‘illegal sentencing’
Ortiz said he came to accept his fate, acknowledging the severity of his mistakes. But he was angry that the court system initially didn’t do enough to help him recover from his addiction.
“I knew I was gonna go to prison,” he said. “There was no doubt about that. I believe my attorney did ask for some type of program to help me rehabilitate myself. But the court refused. The court would not give me any substance abuse programs or programs that were available in the prison.
“To just lock me up for a minimum 12 years and maximum of 18 years for being a meth user, a meth addict, I don’t think it fixed the problem. Send me to programs fixing the problem. Give me an opportunity, a chance to rehabilitate myself.”
Ortiz maintains he was unfairly sentenced, and he filed a petition for post-conviction relief in May. Ortiz claims he was illegally sentenced when the judge decided to run his two terms consecutively (one after the other) rather than concurrently (at the same time).
After his arrest, Ortiz was given 12 years for the meth, but possession of methamphetamine is typically met with probation or community corrections upon an offender’s first offense. He was also given four years for battery; he says battery is typically classified as a Class B misdemeanor, and offenders are usually sentenced to up to 180 days in jail.
Ortiz initially filed for post-conviction bond in 2018 and was rejected. Now after four years of studying, Ortiz said he believes his case is strong. Ortiz met with a judge and a representative of the state of Indiana Thursday via Zoom to set a trial date. and present his evidence. After about 30 minutes of deliberation, the trial was set for July 39 at 3:30 p.m. at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. Oriz will be there in-person.
Ortiz said he hasn’t touched drugs a single time in prison, just like his last incarceration.
“When I talk to my kids, it’s the little things we say to each other,” he said. “Memories for me that I want to keep. And if I was high on drugs, it would be just a blur, or maybe (I wouldn’t) even remember anymore. So I choose not to.”
Ortiz said the flow of drugs in jails and prisons is no different from that outside the walls.
“But the choice is always yours,” he said. “And I choose not to use and I choose to be sober and I choose, I choose recovery over everything else.”
Eventually, Ortiz was able to participate in a discipline program and a substance abuse program.
“I did those two programs to help me better myself,” Ortiz said. “I needed them for me. Not to prove to the courts that I can do it.
“I do want to be a productive member of society. I do have kids out there that need me. So I fell short as a father, due to my addiction. I hope that after completing all this and doing all the time I’m doing, that I could reintegrate myself back into society.”
‘I’m coming home someday’
Ortiz said his biggest motivating force is his children.
“I have seen the effects on them,” he said. “Because they’re sad. They’re asking me, when am I coming home? I guess they don’t really understand the concept that I have to do 12 years.”
Ortiz said he talks to his kids almost every other day. He tells them each time to remain hopeful and to stay far away from drugs.
“I’m coming home someday,” he says to them.
When he does get out, Ortiz will have a few things to check off his list.
His children recently began taking self-defense classes, and they often tell Ortiz about each new move they learn, he said.
“Just hearing them talk about it, and how excited they are about the training they’re taking, I can picture it in my mind,” he said. “They sent me a video the other day (of them practicing). It’s really exciting.
“They ask me, ‘Dad, will you go with us?’ I say yeah. ‘I would love to go with you.’ That’s a memory that I wanna make.”
Additionally, Ortiz said he wants to pay back everything he owes in child support, renew his driver’s license, and return to trade school to get his welding license.
“It’s gonna be a little bit difficult, but not impossible for me, now that I got a straight mind and I’m focused on what I want to do in life,” he said.
Ortiz said his parents will help him with housing until he gets back on his feet.
Before any of that happens, though, Ortiz needs to finish potentially 12 more years in prison, and he will need to stay away from drugs.
Ortiz says he remains focused.
“I will beat it,” he said. “I will be successful in society. I will not relapse. I cannot relapse. I would be throwing away everything I worked for.”