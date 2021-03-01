West Lafayette is rebranding.
Mayor John Dennis released an updated logo for West Lafayette on Friday.
“I think it’s imperative that we separate some degree from our partners in Lafayette and Tippecanoe County to show who we are, how we roll, what we do and what we’re all about,” he said.
This new brand identity has been in the works for four or five months, he said, with various committees and teams brainstorming ideas for what should be on the new logo.
The main focus of the new logo is the West Lafayette Margerum City Hall, the Purdue Bell Tower and the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge, which separates West Lafayette from Lafayette. The recently renovated city hall building is named after Sonya Margerum, a former six-term mayor of West Lafayette who died in 2019.
“We convened a lot of committees; we had a lot of folks that helped us identify some of the iconic imagery of our city,” Dennis said. “West Lafayette is unique, we don’t have a lot of skyscrapers, we aren’t a major metropolitan area — we’re a college community.
Another unique West Lafayette element that makes an appearance on the logo is the local flora, he said.
“We are very proud of being a tree city, and we’re very proud of our neighborhoods,” he said. “We have many neighborhoods that are just rooftops only, and we put in a nod to that as well.”
Dennis said there were people representing Purdue directly involved with the making of this new logo.
“We don’t do much without having representation from Purdue,” he said.
The logo will soon make its way onto police cars and fire trucks owned by West Lafayette, as well as to the city’s various social media pages.
“Obviously there are certain things that require immediate identification so there won’t be any confusion as to who is in your driveway,” Dennis said. “When people are looking at a squad car or a fire truck, that’s imperative. They need to know where it’s coming from and where it’s going.”