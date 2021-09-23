Fort Ouiatenon will come back to life yet again this fall.
The 54th annual Feast of the Hunters' Moon will return for the first time in over a year in October, according to a Tippecanoe County Historical Association press release.
The historical reenactment celebrates Fort Ouiatenon, the first fortified European outpost in Indiana, according to the Feast of the Hunters' Moon. It served as a fur-trading outpost and the meeting place for the French and Native Americans' annual autumn gathering.
Participants will see fashion shows, Native American dances, drum corps performances and French music, and also play games and eat authentic food.
Proceeds from Feast of the Hunters' Moon go towards the TCHA, maintaining other local historical sites and numerous nonprofit organizations, per the release.
The Feast of the Hunters' Moon is one of many other festivities returning from the pandemic-induced hiatus. This event, though, holds a special place in the heart of many Lafayette residents.
The Feast's economic and educational impact on the community keep it coming back year after year, event manager Leslie Martin Conwell said. In a normal year, the celebration gathers 40,000 attendees, 6,000 volunteers and vendors, hosts 2 education days dedicated to schoolchildren and ultimately brings in $2.5 million.
While it's hard to accurately predict what attendance might look like this year, Conwell said she is confident.
Organizers of the event, including Conwell, met with city officials Wednesday to discuss the Feast, she said. Officials pointed out "heavy attendance" at recent community events as people look to reconnect with their surroundings as a sign of hope for participation at the Feast this year.
"There has been a strong response to participant deadlines," she said. "It is very encouraging."
The Feast of the Hunters' Moon will be at Fort Ouiatenon on October 9 and 10. Tickets can be purchased at feastofthehuntersmoon.com.