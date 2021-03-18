Wadih Ghanem was on his way to Five Guys when he remembered some of his Arabic friends having mentioned a Middle Eastern restaurant which recently opened around that area. He said he decided to keep walking until he found the sign for the restaurant.
When Ghanem, a Lebanese doctoral student studying entomology, ordered from Hala’s Grill for the first time, he said he was “happy to have food from home.”
Another student, Maria Sabbagh, a Lebanese freshman who had her first in-person semester this January, said she was looking for a place that served Arabic food. After messaging around in several class group chats asking about options around campus, she ended up at Hala’s Grill.
Sabbagh said she enjoyed hearing the classical Arabic music playing in the background, and it is now a weekly ritual for her to eat at Hala’s Grill to get food that is close to home for her.
Hala’s Grill, at 135 S. Chauncey Ave., offers halal-meat options for some of the Muslim members of the community who typically follow similar food restrictions. Halal meat, where halal is an Arabic word meaning “permissible,” is a type of meat that falls under a specific Islamic form of slaughtering animals.
The restaurant opened in late December and offers a unique grab-and-go style for hungry passersby.
Hala’s Grill was named after the two-and-a-half-year-old daughter of chef Amer Ashouri. Ashouri, who migrated to the U.S. from Jordan, said he has been in the food business for most of his life.
Ashouri originally owned a restaurant in the late 1990s in Chicago called Baba Ghanoush, which he said NPR had listed as one of the top 10 little ethnic restaurants in Chicago. He said he decided to sell the restaurant and move to Indiana when his twins were born to focus on raising them.
His dream of running a restaurant, however, never left.
Ashouri said he had been thinking about opening the grill for the past five years, and had become serious about the endeavor about three years ago. His inspiration for his dynamic recipes comes from his mother’s style of cooking, he said. At the beginning of each day, she would decide what to cook.
“When we were kids we were raised in an environment where we cooked only for one day, so my mom used to cook for one day, everything fresh,” Ashouri said. “She used to do this every day, and this was in the 70s, and we were nine kids, so that’s how we learned that everything had to be made fresh.”
He said his mother would then go to local stores around his hometown in Jordan for fresh ingredients. Because of her influence, Ashouri said he deems it crucial to keep fresh ingredients on hand. He imports some of his ingredients from Jordan to maintain the feeling of home-cooking.