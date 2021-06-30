Chasing highs, living low

A woman walks into a gas station and makes a beeline for the cold medicine. Her nose bright red and dry, tissues falling from her pockets, she locates a box of pseudoephedrine, a common cold medicine.
“I feel like I’ll be sick for a while,” she thinks to herself, so she picks up three boxes. When she arrives at the counter, the cashier types her name into his computer and tells her he can’t make the sale. She had already bought a box the week earlier, and purchasing these three boxes would exceed the legal monthly limit. The next day, state police show up at her doorstep.
Pseudoephedrine, most commonly found in the brand name Sudafed, is a major ingredient in methamphetamine. Congress set a purchasing limit on all pseudoephedrine products with the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005. Individuals are limited to buying 3.6 grams of the substance in a day, and only 9 grams per month, according to the FDA. Those who buy it must sign a form and enter their name into a nationwide database, which is regularly monitored by state police for suspicious activity.
Indiana state trooper Steven Glass said individuals can be arrested even for attempting to buy more pseudoephedrine than is legally allowed.
The act was put in place to impair the ability to cook meth in America. But 16 years later, meth persists in every corner of the nation.
The Methamphetamine Suppression Section, as part of the Indiana State Police, includes 16 full-time investigators, two squad sergeants and five other officers assigned to finding and busting meth dealers. More than 170 officers across the state are certified to process clandestine labs, according to the Indiana Methamphetamine Investigation System. Additionally Glass said each of Indiana’s 14 “posts” or districts has its own suppression team.
While state police deal with drugs and drug dealers on a large scale, police have been working diligently to take down meth dealers at the local level as well.
“It’s been pretty constant over the years,” West Lafayette police Lt. Jon Eager said. “The only thing that’s changed is meth labs have been reduced or eliminated. Most of the meth we have now is imported crystal meth.”
That crystal meth is being imported from Mexico, former Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force member Det. Travis Morgan said.
“It’s produced in mass quantities in Mexico because they’re able to produce it more so in Mexico than in the States,” Morgan said. “They have areas in Mexico that are so secluded.
“Once it gets to the States, it gets dispersed out everywhere.”
Most meth coming into Indiana is transported along major interstate highways such as I-65, State Police Sgt. Jeremy Pierce said.
Eager said Indiana was No. 1 in the nation for pharmacy robberies and meth labs in recent years. But as meth’s availability continues to rise, the need to cook in America declines.
“It’s cheaper now to buy a gram of crystal meth than it is to go out and purchase all the ingredients you need to manufacture the meth,” Morgan said.
Five years ago, it cost $1,300 for an ounce of meth, he said. Now it’s about $600 — about half the price of heroin.
Because of this, and because of the laws limiting pseudoephedrine, the number of meth labs in Tippecanoe County has been reduced to almost zero. Indiana State Police reported 371 meth lab incidents in 2015, according to the IMIS.
State police say meth is a larger issue within the state than both heroin and cocaine.
Chad Robinson, administrative lieutenant for the county’s drug task force, said the task force hasn’t busted a meth lab in five to six years.
But as the price goes down, the amount of local meth arrests have risen steadily.
Just fewer than 130 meth-related arrests were made in Tippecanoe County in 2015, according to data Robinson provided. That number increased each year through 2019, which saw 441 meth-related arrests. The number dipped slightly in 2020 to 368 arrests, though Robinson attributes that to less police activity because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The task force made 71 meth arrests in 2019 and only 41 in 2020, according to Robinson’s data. But the task force has already made 45 meth arrests through May and is on pace toward 97 in the calendar year.
The task force was founded in 1996, back when meth labs were a pressing issue here. It’s made up of officers from WLPD, Lafayette, Tippecanoe County, Purdue and Indiana State Police.
It’s governed by the chiefs of each department, to whom Robinson answers directly. Though Robinson wouldn’t disclose the number of officers in the task force, he said the number from each department is proportional to its size.
Task force officers have authority in the entire state, but Robinson says the unit focuses most of its efforts within the county. When cases move outside the county or the state, Robinson said, the FBI or Drug Enforcement Administration will become involved.
The task force often works with the FBI and the DEA to build cases against “the biggest drug dealers,” with a focus on violent dealers, specifically, Robinson said.
“We will start investigations to get someone with a Level 2 felony,” he said. “That’s the only way we can get anything substantial.”
Indiana law states dealing methamphetamine is a Level 2 felony if the amount is at least 10 grams, or if the amount is at least 5 grams and “enhancing circumstances apply.” Making meth is a Level 2 felony — the second-most serious felony level — if the above criteria apply or if the product produces serious body damage to and/or kills a person other than the manufacturer.
“Our cases are slam-dunks,’’ Robinson said. “They very rarely go to court,” meaning evidence is usually so overwhelming that offenders take plea deals rather than challenging the case.
Robinson said most jurors don’t want to convict people without “a real extensive history,” which is why most meth offenders end up in community corrections rather than jail or prison.
“It’s typically not fixing the problem,” Robinson said. “We buy drugs off people wearing (ankle) bracelets very regularly. My objective is to get people off of the streets, (and) it’s getting much harder to do.”
Robinson attributed the increased difficulty in getting a conviction to recent changes to Indiana law, which reduced sentence times for drug offenders across the board.
To catch dealers, members of the task force will go undercover to pose as buyers. They will often make multiple transactions with the same person to build stronger cases.
“It’s definitely dangerous,” Morgan said. “If a police officer is acting in an undercover capacity, and somebody finds out that they’re a police officer, a lot of people’s safety is at risk. Families become at risk. Kids become at risk.”
Morgan said violence is not a trait inherent to meth users specifically but is common in drug culture in general.
“Any time you deal with drugs, you look at violence,” he said. “If you have money and drugs and I don’t have money or drugs, I’ll find a way to get it from you. And that’s where the violence comes in.”
Though arrest numbers have risen, Morgan said the county’s meth problem isn’t necessarily worse than it is in other places.
“I wouldn’t say it’s concentrated here,” Morgan said. “We have more people than (other Indiana counties). I guess it would show, then, that we have more arrests. It doesn’t mean that our problem is any bigger.”