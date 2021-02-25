The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette is collaborating with the Black Cultural Center to showcase works by Purdue alumnus Boyd Smith in commemoration of Black History Month.
The exhibit summary says the event, called “Rudiments of ‘Supre,’” is centered on themes of injustice facing Black people. Its name comes from the racist term “super-predator,” which Hillary Clinton infamously invoked in 1996 while outlining her husband’s anti-crime agenda as president.
“Smith was moved to create a series that would highlight the unjust racial violence he’d been seeing and provide a visual space to claim justice for himself and his community,” the museum website says. “The Rudiments of ‘SuPre’ is a collection that reflects on how the idea of super-predator shapes the violent realities experienced by Black people in our contemporary moment.”
The creation of “SuPre," a fictional character in Smith’s work, helps to challenge the demonization of Black boys as super-predators and instead allows them to see themselves as protectors of their communities.
“As a nation we’ve really experienced a great deal of racial unrest,” BCC Director Renee Thomas said. “Boyd’s work is exciting in that it really speaks to that. He was inspired to create work that tells a powerful narrative of the Black male experience from a positive standpoint.
His art employs oils, acrylics and electronic media, and pulls from old newspaper clippings to create three-dimensional art.
Smith’s degree in electronic and time-based art and studio art technology from Purdue enabled him to utilize academic frameworks and merge art and technology to explain cultural realities and create meaningful local relationships with BCC and the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, according to his bio on the art museum website.
Thomas said witnessing Smith's career growth has been exciting. His art communicates a positive outlook of the Black experience while challenging establishment views, Thomas said.
Smith’s work will be available on the museum website’s virtual gallery until April 18, and a gallery talk with Smith will be taking place March 11.