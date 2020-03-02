City councilors will decide tonight whether to follow Purdue’s lead and provide free menstrual products in all city buildings. Future land-use plans for the next several decades hang in the balance as the West Lafayette Downtown Plan faces a verdict. Saab Global Defense and Security expects to receive tax breaks before it begins construction.
Here’s what you need to know:
Free menstrual products in all city buildings
During the second week of February, Purdue administration agreed to a University Senate resolution to provide free menstrual products in all campus buildings. This month, two West Lafayette city councilors seek to provide the products free of charge in all city buildings.
The resolution states that “feminine hygiene products, like tampons and sanitary napkins, are essential health items for all people who menstruate.” It references the provision of other hygiene products, such as toilet paper and paper towels, in restrooms free of charge and contrasts that with the lack of menstrual products.
To maintain public health, the resolution concludes, menstrual products need to be provided in all city restrooms. Listed buildings include city hall, park facilities and the Wellness and Aquatic Center, and the actual roll-out will target several others. The proposal aims to encourage West Lafayette public schools and the library to offer free products, though the city council has no legal authority to enforce the policy there.
Councilors Kathy Parker and Shannon Kang, the first women on the council in four years, are sponsoring the initiative. Parker said Purdue’s decision opened a window of opportunity for the council.
“I wish I had thought of it 30 years ago,” Parker said. “It’s a movement that’s taking shape around the country in various communities.”
The costs are unclear as of now, Parker and Kang said, but West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis has said logistics are in place to implement machines that dispense free menstrual products. Purdue predicted a $30,000 price tag to retrofit product dispensers that require coins and to add machines to campus restrooms that currently lack them, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Parker said she hopes the council’s decision will set a tone West Lafayette businesses opt to follow. Younger generations have begun to remove the stigma surrounding menstruation, she said, but she remembers whispered interactions between women asking for tampons or pads.
“It never occurred to us that stuff should be freely available in the bathroom. It just didn’t,” Parker said. “I think that women are speaking up and talking about the injustice of not having these supplies available when they’re needed.”
Future land use in Chauncey Village and on the riverfront
After postponing a vote last month to allow additional time for public comment, the city council is expected to decide whether to add the West Lafayette Downtown Plan as an amendment to the area’s comprehensive development strategy.
The plan offers a vision for future land use, designating areas as ideal for either specific building types or conservation of green space and recommending infrastructure improvements. Pedestrian walkways and a grid street system are being proposed for the Wabash Riverfront area, part of an effort to better connect West Lafayette and Lafayette.
Landowners have lodged an array of complaints about potential financial consequences due to areas being designated as ideal for conservation or recreation.
Kendall Smith, who owns the Chipotle building on State Street, and Cristie Weida Dombkowski, who manages Weida Apartments, protested the green-space designations at last month’s meeting, fearing the label may stifle future investment and prevent the land from being sold.
West Lafayette Director of Development Erik Carlson said concerns about an inability to sell areas slotted as green space are unfounded, primarily because the Downtown Plan offers only a vision and allows landowners to retain development rights.
“What they’re doing is protecting their investment, and what we’re doing is planning a city,” Carlson said. “We have different metrics for what is good, and that’s a reasonable conflict.”
He added that the city has an obligation to buy land from owners in the event a decision is made to build a park, but it legally cannot pay more than the value the land is appraised at. This upper constraint has bothered landowners, but it leaves opportunity for interested private developers to outbid the city.
Tax breaks for Saab in Discovery Park
A resolution proposes temporary tax breaks for Saab Global Defense and Security, a company that in 2019 announced its intent to invest over $30 million dollars to build a new site in Purdue’s Discovery Park district.
Tax abatement is a common tool to attract business investment that absolves companies of all or some of their property tax burdens, according to Carlson. The city is offering Saab a five-year period with no real estate taxes and 10 years of reduced tax burdens on manufacturing and information technology equipment.
Saab is the first business in Discovery Park to receive a tax abatement, Carlson said.
Carlson said long-term tax revenues created by the company are likely to outweigh the short-term sacrifices, which the city estimated to be about $2.1 million in foregone taxes.
“Without having an abatement, where for five years there won’t be any property taxes due on the parcel where that factory is going to go, what is currently a cornfield would still be a cornfield five years from now,” Carlson said.
Saab has tentative plans to begin construction on the Discovery Park plant Friday, according to items on the meeting agenda, likely dependent on whether the council votes to pass the tax abatement.