Bistro Market and Deli owner Mary Buckley could hardly contain her excitement as she looked through black-and-white photos of century-old relics. Though constantly interrupted by friendly already-repeat customers, she ensured no piece was left behind as she combed through every nook and cranny, from lavish artwork to steel beams, of what was formerly the Lahr Hotel.
The stairs had been redone, overheads were taken down, but the 250-year-old marble flooring remained intact. The marble, which was taken from a mine in Italy, cannot be replaced because the original mine has since shut down. That left Buckley and her staff the burden of restoring the ancient floor themselves.
A photo of an old reception desk seemed to reflect just how similar the newly opened market is to its predecessor. Buckley said one of her chefs found the photo at Leaping Leopard antiques in Lafayette. It read “A hotel in Chicago” on the back.
What was once home to the Lahr Hotel, a city landmark with guests like writer Mark Twain and John Purdue, now houses one of two new grocery locations with plans to open in Lafayette. Both visitors’ stays have been immortalized with the naming of the “Triple John” and Mark Twain coffee options served at the store’s “Bagels and Beans” stand.
The market had its soft opening three days after the Fourth of July with approval from the city. Buckley said about 100 people waited in line to come through the doors. Just six hours after posting their opening to social media, 10,000 people had seen their post. When she woke up the next morning, the views had doubled.
“Facebook said, ‘Would you like to boost this post?’” Buckley said. “I said, ‘No, I’m scared.’”
The city had to close the soft opening early to ensure it met regulations for the crowds that walked in, allowing Buckley and her staff to catch their breath before opening for real.
Bistro Market and Deli isn’t the only market with plans to open in Lafayette. Rose Market and Apothecary, located on 816 Main St., is the product of three years of effort and many attempts to open downtown.
The name Rose Market is an homage to the mother of Tracy Deno, co-owner of the market along with her husband, Dave. Tracy’s mother’s name was Rose.
Tracy and Dave Deno had plans to open in August after first incorporating their business in late February. The pandemic caused supply chain issues, Tracy said, as it had for so many small business owners around the country. The White House reported in a mid-June press release that retailers had an average of 43 days of inventory in February 2020, while 36% of small businesses reported delays with domestic supporters.
Save for a pending approval from the Tippecanoe County Health Department, Deno has cleared the turbulence small business owners face when first opening. She should have her store ready to open by the end of this year, she said.
Both stores aim to provide Lafayette residents with an affordable source of healthy, sustainable and environmentally friendly options. Tracy Deno said Rose Market plans to sell vegan cheeses, meats and sausages. The sausages substitute figs for meat, she said, adding paprika to provide a more smoky sausage flavor.
They also pride themselves on mostly working with other local stores and suppliers to run their businesses. Deno said she works with Midwestern bakers and suppliers from Traverse City, Michigan, for jams, jellies and tomato sauces. Deno even partnered with a company in Indianapolis to supply chai tea.
“Customers will know our products aren’t mass produced,” Deno said. “You’ll be able to have a conversation about the brands we serve and be proud of where they came from.”
The idea to combine a deli, bagel shop and vegan options was a combined effort from Mary and her two daughters, Theresa and Cheyenne. The variety allowed for customers to grab as many gifts, gluten-free vegan options, and produce as they need.
“There’s so much to see and there’s so much going on, but at the same time, it’s very peaceful,” Buckley said. “Every time you take your time and walk through our store, I guarantee you’ll see something different.”
Buckley said apartment-complex owners from around Lafayette have taken the opportunity to build luxurious amenities in their buildings to convince an incoming target demographic to stay in their apartments: empty-nester parents, well-off college graduates, and other “high-end” residents. On top of incoming demand from an influx of newer residents, both stores said they hope to keep up with the demand of the high-end demographic if they want to have a chance at remaining local staples in Lafayette.
“In two years, we’re going to be on the crest of a wave,” Buckley said. “We’re about to explode. People need to be ready, and I think we are.”