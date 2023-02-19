Dawn Baldwin took a deep breath and looked towards the clear blue sky as she walked her dogs.
Baldwin is a Purdue alumna and secretary on the Board of Trustees at LTHC Homeless Services, the main center for Lafayette’s homeless population to get services they need.
She was also homeless for 10 years after battling schizophrenia for decades.
From being abused as a child, entering foster-care, graduating Purdue, developing schizophrenia, becoming homeless and being a recovering alcoholic, Baldwin had to develop coping mechanisms to survive.
Now sober, housed and smiling everyday, she no longer needs her armor.
Baldwin, 45, said she is proud to be where she is today. She’s gone through turmoil for as long as she can remember, but she fights everyday to build a better life for herself.
“I always wanted to be better than the life I had,” Baldwin said.
Freefalling
In 2010, her whole world changed. Baldwin was diagnosed with schizophrenia after a series of manic episodes.
She was in and out of psych wards and prescribed a series of different medications.
“I was so doped up on meds that I didn’t know where I was half the time,” Baldwin said.
She began drinking more than ever to keep her hallucinations at bay. Constantly drunken state, Baldwin was living off her 401K until it ran out. She had nowhere to go.
She said she woke up one day to find herself in Lafayette, Indiana, at her father’s house. Not staying around long enough to speak with him, she threw everything she owned into a backpack and left.
She was officially homeless.
The next 10 years were a struggle for Baldwin. She spent that time on the streets, in temporary homeless shelters or couch surfing with her friends from college. She said she always had a bottle of vodka with her.
These friends were one of the only reasons she is alive today, she said. They offered her food, warmth and companionship at a time when she had nothing.
Leon Stewart, Baldwin’s boss when she started in 2000 at Aviall, an aviation company Boeing bought in 2000, helped her out.
“Leon would send me money, too,” Baldwin said. “I never once used it on alcohol, and I’ve paid him back every single cent.”
Stewart said Baldwin never told him the full extent of her situation.
“I never really knew how bad it got,” he said. “She always said I was like a dad to her, and I don’t think she wanted to tell me the whole truth.”
Stewart has two grown-up daughters, and he always thought of Baldwin as another daughter in many ways. It hurt him to see her struggle, he said. He tried his best to give her guidance.
“I wanted to help her, not enable her,” Stewart said.
Baldwin was going through her own battles, but at this stage in her life, she had given up on herself.
She would wind up drunk and alone on the streets of Lafayette when she felt she was too much of a burden to her friends, she said. It was one of these nights in 2017 that Baldwin was living another nightmare.
“I was raped while I was homeless when I chose not to seek shelter and slept outside,” Baldwin said.
It’s dangerous for anyone to be on the streets, she said, but especially for a woman.
Early childhood
Sitting in Digby’s Bar and Grill, with her sleeves down, the bright Wonder Woman tattoo on Baldwin’s forearm stood out. Baldwin wears Wonder Woman as metaphoric armor, saying she wanted to be someone who could save the entire world.
From a very young age, Baldwin was obsessed with the superhero. She said she would wear her Wonder Woman costume for days straight until her mom cut the clothing right off her back.
“I felt that it gave me extra power,” she said. “I could face anything.”
Baldwin’s mother was in and out of the psych ward for her schizophrenia all of Baldwin’s childhood.
At 2 months old, Baldwin’s mom had an episode and threw her down the stairs. Baldwin was in a full body cast and placed in foster care until she was 2, when she was placed back in Crawfordsville, Indiana, with her family.
Baldwin said her father beat and sexually assaulted Baldwin’s mother almost every night.
“We could hear them, you know,” Baldwin said. “I could hear her screaming ‘No! No! No!’ almost every night. It never stopped.”
Living with an absent father and unwell mother, the 10-year-old would cook for herself and her siblings, get them dressed for school and make sure they got on and off the bus. Baldwin realized if she didn’t take care of them, no one would.
She and her siblings walked home in December 1988, and Baldwin said she had a weird feeling. She opened their front door only to slam it shut.
She told her brother and sister to wait outside while she went in.
The living room was a wreck, she said. The Christmas tree was knocked over and furniture was flipped over. But Baldwin didn’t care about that. She only cared about one thing: her mother.
“I saw her just lying there. Her hair was all around her head, and there was a pile of blood on the floor, coming out of her nose,” Baldwin said. “I’ll never forget that picture.”
Baldwin slowly backed away from the sight. Once she hit the doorway to the outside, she ran down the block to their friend’s house and called 911. The medics and police walked into their house, and they walked out with a body bag.
After her mother was gone, she said the abuse and sexual assault from her father began.
Baldwin wouldn’t sleep at night; she feared if she did, she’d wake up to find his shadow creeping into her room.
“I didn’t care what he did to me, but I wouldn’t let him anywhere near my sister,” Baldwin said. “I would lie awake listening for footsteps. If he went into my sister’s room, I would stop him.”
Baldwin would tell herself she was Wonder Woman. She would protect those she loved. She would protect her sister from her father.
Purdue
When it was time to decide where to go for college, Baldwin chose the university up the road.
Originally she wanted to be a psychology major, but changed her mind when she saw a poster advertising Purdue’s aerospace engineering program.
One of her only fond memories of her childhood, she said, was building toy airplanes with her grandpa. Next thing she knew, she was an aerospace engineering student at Purdue in the 1990s.
During her time at Purdue, Baldwin said she focused more on partying than on studying.
“I went out every weekend,” she said. “I went to classes drunk. I was almost never sober.”
Baldwin graduated in May 2000, and she went to Dallas to work at Aviall.
Six-figures in Texas
Baldwin moved up the corporate ladder, and by the time she was 30, she said, she was making executive decisions.
She made new friends, went out drinking and partying and living her brand new life to the fullest. She tried to move on from the demons in her past, but they haunted her nightmares.
“I still couldn’t sleep,” Baldwin said, “I felt that I was back there, back where (my abuser) was. I would lie awake scared out of my mind.”
Baldwin found companionship in an older gentleman who she sees now as a father figure.
Stewart was Baldwin’s boss when she was starting off as an intern at Aviall.
“She would call me for guidance in her professional and personal life, and I would try to help her as much as I could then,” Stewart said.
The two still keep in contact to this day.
Recovery and all things mace
Baldwin decided in 2019 she didn’t want the life she was living. She was never sober, couldn’t keep a job and lived on the streets.
“I am the reason I was homeless for so long,” Baldwin said. “If I would have stayed in these programs, I would have been off the streets, but I couldn’t stay sober long enough.”
She said she put on her extra armor she hadn’t used since her childhood, and she became Wonder Woman once more. But this time she wasn’t doing it to protect others, she was doing it to protect and care for herself.
She went into permanent supportive housing, and this time she stayed.
LTHC housed her in 8th Street Commons, one of four complexes LTHC had for housing the homeless, where she was assigned to a psychiatrist and therapist.
She was in Valley Oaks, a mental health and addiction care facility, and was in intensive out-patient care, where she learned life skills and got sober.
Baldwin will have been sober for four years in March.
While Baldwin was in and out of homeless shelters, LTHC noticed her aptitude for taking care and training dogs the shelter took in.
LTHC asked if she would foster a dog whose owner was homeless and taken to prison for macing three people.
“They didn’t tell me what dog it was, and they showed up with a f---ing chihuahua,” Baldwin said. “Her nose was broken, blood dried in her hair and she had scratches.”
Baldwin was not impressed, but she nonetheless took the dog in, cursing LTHC for not telling her it was a little, broken chihuahua.
Baldwin didn’t realize then how much that little dog would mean to her.
“I fell in love with her. I adopted her and named her Mace Commons,” Baldwin said. “Mace for the owner who maced people, and Commons after the place I was in when I got her.”
Baldwin began fostering and walking other dogs, and it soon became a full time business.
Wonder Dog Walking
She took off her armor she had against the world and let it drift away. She attributes the persona and strength she got from her favorite character into her new life and the job she loves: Wonder Dog Walking. She trains, walks and fosters all sorts of dogs.
“I don’t need to be Wonder Woman anymore,” Baldwin said. “I don’t need to be anyone other than who I am.”
Baldwin said she has turned her life into something she is proud of.
She is sober, walks eight to 10 miles everyday to keep a clear head, takes her medication, surrounds herself with people that are good for her mental health and she believes in herself to make the right choices when it comes to alcohol and her mental illnesses.
After all her hardships, therapy and recovery, Baldwin said she came to forgive her father.
“I forgave him, but it was for me. I forgave but I didn’t forget,” Baldwin said. “I forgave because I had so much hate inside of me, and I didn’t want to feel that way anymore.”
Someone who has been with her since her time in Texas and never stopped caring about her was Stewart.
“I always tell her ‘I’m very proud of you,’” Stewart said. “She’s on her feet, paying her bills. This is the best I’ve seen her in 10 to 12 years. She’s always been a good person, but now she’s becoming an even better person.”
Baldwin tries to combat the stigma around mental illness and break down the barrier that keeps society from talking about mental illness.
She has participated in the National Alliance on Mental Illness fundraiser, NAMI Walks, for the past two years, raising money for mental health awareness.
She wears t-shirts likc “Schizophrenia and proud” and “Severely Mentally Ill and fighting.” She said people stop her around Lafayette and ask her about her shirts, and she tells them her story.
“I love helping out,” Baldwin said, “and sharing my story in hopes that people get inspired to make their life better.”