The Lafayette Transitional Housing Center will receive a boost of financial support this weekend.
Grammy-nominated progressive rock band Kansas is playing a show this Saturday at the Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, with all proceeds going to the LTHC’s Homeless Services. The nonprofit provides housing resources to the homeless of the Greater Lafayette area. This is their first major fundraising event of the year, LTHC CEO Jennifer Layton said.
“We didn’t get to hold the majority of our events to raise money, so this fundraiser really couldn’t come at a better time,” Layton said. “We are thrilled to be the benefiting agency for this event.”
Ronnie Platt, lead vocalist and keyboardist for Kansas, said he hopes more people can turn to music in their time of need, regardless of whatever problems they’re facing.
“I’ve always said, whether you’re playing in front of thousands of people, or if you’re playing just for self-indulgence, it is the best therapy in the world,” Platt said. “I could have a really bad day, and when I sit down with my guitar, sit down at the piano after five minutes, that day doesn’t seem so bad.”
LTHC’s main goal is to help people who have no housing, an issue that’s been exacerbated by COVID-19, Layton said. There has been a rise in the number of people “that have been utilizing our services and that need to find housing and permanent housing solutions.”
“We work with local landlords, we have our own housing units and our goal is to get people back in housing and then connect them to the care they need in order to sustain that housing,” Layton said. “We help people connect to jobs, help people connect to healthcare, any type of thing that they can kind of do for themselves so that they can go out there and get their own housing.”
Platt said that as someone who has dealt with stress and uncertainty in many capacities, he recommends music as an outlet for individuals who need to take a step back and take a breath as they face their day-to-day challenges.
“I wish more people that had stress in their life found that kind of relief,” Platt said. “It’s gotten me through some very difficult times, you know, because it just directs your mind somewhere else to a good place.”
COVID-19, despite being a global stressor for homelessness, has also shone a much-needed light on the issue so progress can be made on increasing efforts to end it, Layton said.
“We’ve been in business for over 30 years and so we certainly know the impact housing has on a person. People must have housing in order to do well. That’s just a basic human need,” Layton said. “But that’s sort of that silver lining of COVID-19 for us is that there’s people that really don’t think about those who have no housing.
“So our focus is what do we need to do in order to make people at least have a housing resource and then connect to the care that they need.”