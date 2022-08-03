Someone claiming to be the landlord of the apartment complex on 108 S. River Road reportedly scammed a buyer out of $1,500 for what he thought was the deposit, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
The scammer asked for the deposit in CVS gift cards, which the victim sent, Ferguson said. After sending the gift cards, the victim realized the person they were communicating with wasn’t even associated with the property, River Market Apartments, and reported it to the police on July 25.
The incident is still under investigation.