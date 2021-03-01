The owner of the Guac Box announced Thursday on social media that he was selling his restaurant.
The Guac Box, owned by Matt Bestich, established a physical restaurant in November after successfully operating a food truck on Purdue’s campus and in West Lafayette.
“Our business really took off during the pandemic,” Bestich said. “We knew how to roll out to-go orders quickly because of the food truck.”
The announcement came as a surprise to frequent customers.
Clay Barlow, a junior in the College of Engineering, said he wasn’t aware of the impending sale.
“I come here to grab food before the basketball games, and I think their food is really good,” Barlow said.
Bestich said he decided to sell the restaurant and truck following a family decision to move out west.
“My wife received an opportunity, and after much discussion with my family we decided it was time to leave Lafayette and pursue another adventure,” Bestich said.
The decision was a difficult one, he said, but he believes it will be good in the long run.
“Obviously this doesn’t come without risk and a lot of heartbreak to leave the Guac Box, the community and our friends and family, but we’re excited about this,” Bestich said.
The Guac Box is a popular alternative to the dining courts, especially for students who live in McCutcheon Residence Hall. The dorm is across the street from Purdue West, the strip in which the restaurant is located.
Liam Jensen, a freshman in the College of Science, said he quickly became a regular at the Guac Box after his roommate introduced him.
“I knew they were selling, and that really sucks because I just started coming here regularly,” he said. “I’m definitely willing to keep coming back so long as the food stays the same.”
The news of the sale also impacts the neighboring restaurants in Purdue West.
Ahmad Athamneh, owner of Grilled Chicken and Rice, frequently partnered with Bestich, first as food-truck operators and later when they opened physical restaurants.
“As his friend I am happy for him, but as a fellow business owner I will be sad to see him go,” Athamneh said.
Bestich has several conditions that he is looking for in a successor. He said he hopes they will be able to work alongside his team, who will be remaining after he leaves.
“I need whoever buys the place to be self-motivated, community-driven and love cooking,” he said. “Nothing brings people together like food.”
The West Lafayette community has shown interest in keeping the Guac Box in business, with a total of 12 applications submitted so far, Bestich said.
Callie Langford, a resident of West Lafayette, said she first came to the restaurant because of how close it was to her house.
“This is my second time coming here after hearing about the place from friends,” she said.
As for the future plans for the Guac Box, Bestich said he is considering turning it into a franchise.
“We have hopes to show that this location can become a staple to Purdue’s campus,” he said. “If we can achieve that then I truly believe that this brand could go to any college campus throughout (the) USA.”