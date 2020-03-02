The West Lafayette City Council is considering a three-year plan to raise council salaries to take into account city growth and time councilors spend working, according to councilor Peter Bunder.
The plan would raise council salaries $3,000 each year from 2021 to 2023, bringing council pay to just over $16,000.
The full budget, which will include the proposed councilor salary increase, will be voted on as an ordinance later this year, Bunder said.
The West Lafayette population has grown since the 2014 annexation of Purdue, joining the ranks of cities the size of Lafayette and Bloomington.
Working as District 2 councilor, Bunder said council salaries haven’t grown in line with the growth of West Lafayette.
“We really have never raised the salaries of the council members to anything like what everybody around us gets paid,” Bunder said.
The population growth has transitioned West Lafayette from a Class 3 city to a Class 2 city, the same classification given to Lafayette and Bloomington.
Bunder said West Lafayette councilors will earn $6,276 in 2020. Across the river, Lafayette council members will make $14,846 in 2020. In Bloomington, a city with a population of about 85,000, council members made $15,811 in 2019.
Zachary Baiel, the president of the Indiana Coalition for Open Government and former mayoral candidate, said any discussion of a raise should involve constituents.
“Let’s just have the conversation,” Baiel said. “Do the constituents feel like you’re fulfilling even what they view as your obligations for that current compensation? And then we start from there.”
Baiel said West Lafayette councilors should conduct audits of the time they currently spend doing council-related activities so that constituents can better understand current compensation.
The $6,276 council salary can represent a very high wage if council members are working a bare minimum number of hours, Baiel said.
Currently, city councilors are paid whether or not they attend monthly meetings. Baiel said the council should consider a model similar to that of the school board, where compensation is based on meeting attendance.
“It really shouldn’t come down to ‘Oh, Lafayette city councilors get paid more,’” Baiel said. “What work is actually being done with this time?”
There will be a public input opportunity when the city budget is voted on this summer, Bunder said.
Council members are required to attend City Council meetings and serve on one city committee, such as the transportation commission or the budget commission. Bunder said they spend hours a week responding to emails and engaging with community members and city staff.
The position also has hidden costs, Bunder said, including the cost of transportation to city events and the costs of campaigning.
While he doesn’t see a council position ever being paid enough to constitute a part-time job, he said council members should at least be adequately compensated for their time.
“It would be nice if someone would be able to justify their family taking this on,” he said, “because it does pay something instead of next to nothing.”
With the 2020 census poised to increase revenue for the city, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said it’s now possible to consider a raise for the councilors.
“(The councilors) have been patient about waiting to have an equitable salary,” Dennis said. “They realized that we need to get our immediate priorities handled first, which means to be able to attract and retain good staff.”
Dennis said the city has been prioritizing the increase of salaries for department heads and city staff so West Lafayette continues to attract good employees for the city and prevent current employees from leaving in favor of private-sector jobs.
“When the economy is booming, that hurts the government a little bit,” Dennis said. “Our salaries can never compete with the private sector, but we always try to get close.”
Dennis received an 18% raise in 2017, raising his salary from $82,926 to $97,809 in 2018.
Bunder said a higher salary might help communicate the importance of the job.
“You don’t do it for the money,” Bunder said. “But it’s important to signal to everybody that this is an important job that is at least as important as the job that the Lafayette City Council does and the county does and the Bloomington City Council does. One way of signaling that we understand that this is important work is to pay for it as though it’s important work.”