A man jumped in front of a woman’s moving car on U.S. 231 and Cumberland Avenue, punched the hood then lay down as if run over by the car when she was backing up, police said.
The incident Monday started when the man was driving in the car behind the woman and reportedly got irritated that she was driving slower and wouldn’t move to the right lane. He drove around her car and slammed his brakes, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said, before getting out and yelling at the woman through her window.
The woman got away from the scene safely, Ferguson said. The man, whom WLPD identified, was not arrested, but the case was sent to the Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office for review.