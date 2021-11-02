West Lafayette restaurants grapple with worker shortage

Long food lines, scrambling employees and countless “help wanted” signs.
With an increase in Purdue’s student body this year many restaurants in the area say they aren’t equipped to handle this growth.
Bradley Romack, assistant manager at Domino’s on Stadium Avenue, said the restaurant needs more employees due to this large increase in demand.
“It’s a mix between the fact that we need more employees to work here and the fact that the student base here has gotten so large this year,” he said. “Our business has increased way more than it has in the previous years.”
Khana Khazana and Potbelly Sandwich Shop are facing the same issue.
Adriana R., the assistant manager of Khana Khazana, who declined to give her last name, said they are “highly understaffed,” with only three employees. Adriana said the restaurant needs six people in every shift.
She said workers were swamped the first week back after summer break.
“We’re no longer doing dine-ins because we don’t have staff,” she said. “We don’t really have a choice right now.”
Even during the summer, Adriana said the restaurant owners did most of the work, including cooking, cleaning and dealing with customers.
“They would get here at 9 a.m. and finish up at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. every night because they had to do everything,” she said.
Potbelly’s general manager Khylah Clarke said she can tell that her employees are “definitely tired.” She said this year’s business has been unlike anything they’ve ever seen.
“Pre-pandemic as well, it hasn’t been this busy,” she said.
For some restaurants, the large student base on campus hasn’t equated to more hires.
Clarke said the staffing shortages might be because Purdue students have a heavy workload and don’t have time to have jobs.
“Some of my employees right now are only working two days a week because they have so much going on,” she said.
Ariana said she was surprised the demand for food went up, but the number of applicants didn’t.
“That was a disappointing thing,” she said.
Adriana cited the pandemic as a potential reason for the lack of applications.
“This past school year a lot of kids didn’t really get a true college experience, so maybe they don’t want jobs right now,” she said. “They want to be able to just have fun and focus on school.”
Amer Ashouri, manager of Hala’s Grill, said he thinks people are leaving the service industry because they are getting better offers from other industries.
“It’s the whole United States, not just us,” Ashouri said.
The number of people quitting jobs in the accommodation and food services in the United States has nearly doubled, increasing from 491,000 in August 2020 to 892,000 in August 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The three biggest reasons employees have quit are COVID-19, low wages and career changes, according to the New York Times.
In an attempt to ease the strain, local businesses are adding more incentives, like sign-on bonuses and wage raises.
Domino’s is advertising a $250 sign-on bonus to further entice potential employees. Insomnia Cookies offers a $300 bonus after two months of work.
“Hopefully it brings in more people that want to come work,” Romack said. “We mostly hire students, and (the bonuses) are a big seller for them.”
Khana Khazana increased its wages from $7.75 to $10 per hour.
Potbelly has been posting its open positions on the website Indeed and receives most of its applications through there.
“Through Indeed, I get about four or five applications a day,” Clarke said. “We get more applications from Indeed than we do from our own website.”
Along with local businesses, Purdue Dining and Culinary has been combating the shortage of dining court workers. To stay competitive with other employers, it increased student wages in September.
Student staff received an email from Purdue Dining in early September that they would receive a $1.75 raise effective Sept. 13 to “better align pay rates with the market.”
Student associates’ wages increased from $9 per hour to $10 per hour, student supervisors-in-trainings’ increased from $9.50 per hour to $11.25 per hour and student supervisors’ wages were raised from $10.25 per hour to $12 per hour, Director of Dining Cara Powell said in an email to The Exponent.
“We periodically review our wage offerings and compare with the market, as well as our budget, as a way to stay competitive when recruiting students and staff,” she said.
Restaurants are also taking extra steps to ensure their workers don’t quit. Hala’s Grill and Khana Khazana allow their employees to have flexible schedules.
“We have breaks, meals, no overtime and we understand any issues like family issues,” Ashouri said. “We take that into consideration.”
Some businesses said they haven’t struggled with understaffing.
Insomnia Cookies store manager Kay Reimers said hiring was difficult only over the summer when fewer students were on campus, but the fall semester has brought more employees and increased business.
“We’re still looking for employees, but only one or two,” she said. “We’ve been able to handle the increased delivery area from the pandemic and the increased student orders.”
Clarke said she didn’t know why they’re doing relatively well for the area. She said she compared Insomnia Cookies wages and found it to be “lower than other places.”
The starting rate at Insomnia is $9.50 per hour with annual raises. Even the $300 bonus within two months wasn’t advertised, she said.
“Most of the people that I brought it up to were surprised by (the bonus),” she said.
Clarke said she thinks Insomnia Cookies was able to recover from the summer because it had help from its corporate office in Philadelphia. Corporate helped with online job listings on the Indeed platform to recruit employees, and they now receive two applications every day from it.
“That’s the great thing about working at a corporate store,” she said.
Jillian Rosenkranz, an employee at Insomnia Cookies and a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she’s had a good experience since starting a month ago.
“They are very understanding about issues with scheduling and will work around it,” she said.
This hasn’t necessarily been the case for others.
Employees from a sandwich shop at West Lafayette, who requested anonymity in fear of getting fired or sued, said their job is “really bad,” because the restaurant is so short staffed.
“There are not a lot of workers, and when we do get workers, they’re quitting,” one employee said. “So you’re constantly training new people.
“It’s rough out there with the food service industry. I don’t think anyone’s having a good time right now.”