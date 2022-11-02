Two years ago, voters in West Lafayette and Lafayette were seeing the same candidates for Indiana Senate and House of Representatives on their ballots.
This year, they might see different candidates depending on their city because of last year’s redistricting.
Some changes voters will notice also include local re-precincting, as well as the use of voter verifiable paper audit trail units, Julie Roush, the Tippecanoe County election board’s clerk, said in a email.
“Re-precincting is invisible to the voters,” said Mike Smith, a staff member on the county election board. “Precincts are the building blocks for districts.”
Voters in a precinct are allotted a particular polling location. Though re-precincting does not directly affect voters, redistricting does.
“Some voters are confused and think they have the wrong ballot due to district changes,” Roush wrote.
The changes in who appears on the ballot will vary between the Indiana General Assembly and local district levels.
“Senate and House districts were the biggest changes for Tippecanoe County,” Roush said.
What used to be State Senate District 22 and State House District 27 have now been split, so West Lafayette and Lafayette are in separate districts.
These changes are the result of the nationwide census conducted in 2020 indicating changes in population, which led state legislatures to change the number of House seats allocated for each district. While usually redistricting happens the same year the census was taken, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, redistricting did not happen until 2021.
“The law requires us to have a relative balance of active voters in each precinct,” Smith said. “We have seen double-digit growth since the previous census so there have been very large changes (in district lines).”
Tippecanoe County will also use VVPAT units for every voting machine this year, introducing a paper trail to the electronic voting process.
“Every electronic voting machine displays on paper what (voters) are about to cast their ballot on,” Roush said. “There will be a paper trail for every electronic vote cast.”
Though VVPAT units were used during the 2022 state primary election, this is their first general election.
House Bill 1116 requires counties to provide this paper trail for electronic voting systems.
“This bill allows voters to independently verify their vote was correctly recorded,” Secretary of State Connie Lawson told the Indy Star.
Though House Bill 1116 only requires only 10% of units to include VVPAT, Tippecanoe County’s 100% switch was funded by a grant from the state, Roush said. With these changes in mind, Smith recommends that voters educate themselves and double check which district they’re in.
Voting maps with the updated districts can be found on the Tippecanoe County election board’s website at www.tippecanoe.in.gov/409/Voting-Maps.