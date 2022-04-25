West Lafayette native Jay Thoennes is like a lot of other 21-year-olds, except many of them haven’t released several singles and a brand new Extended Play record.
Thoennes, who goes by the stage name “Jay Alan,” said the name is derived from his first name and his dad’s middle name.
“I love my last name,” Alan said, “but it’s just long, and it’s hard to spell. I wanted something that was more memorable, something easier to type.”
Alan said he realized he is musically-inclined at a very young age.
“My parents always say as soon as I could speak, I was singing,” he said.
Alan enrolled in private voice and piano lessons at the age of 13.
“Whether or not we liked it, we took piano lessons,” Drew Thoennes, Alan’s oldest brother, said. “And not that either one of us was a natural, but I think it did show partially that he likes music. He cared about that. He was involved in bands throughout middle and high school.”
Drew Thoennes said that once Alan switched to choir, it was apparent that he was “meant for this.”
His first single, “Cold,” debuted in 2019, when Alan was still attending Harrison High School in West Lafayette. The song became an instant success and has over a million streams on Spotify.
“I was just this local boy from Indiana, who was just like releasing a song for the first time. I was way taken off guard,” Alan said about the song becoming popular online. “I was still in high school. All I did was check my Spotify every day.”
Drew Thoennes said the family was very involved in the production of “Cold.”
“I remember sitting in (Alan’s) bedroom with him and my mom,” he said. “And we had Photoshop with the album cover open figuring out how to add text and what sort of gradients to apply to make it look nice and trying to figure out what he wanted.”
Alan took private lessons with a Berklee alum, who he said taught him the curriculum while he was still in high school. She also introduced him to his first producer, who was a fellow alum.
In an almost natural progression, Alan applied and later started college at Berklee School of Music in Massachusetts, majoring in songwriting with a concentration in vocal principal. The junior said he met Travis Heidelman and Claire Donzelli there, both of whom worked with him on the EP.
Claire Donzelli, a Berklee senior, does most of Alan’s promotional work, including managing his brand and helping book his shows. Donzelli said she met Alan through their mutual friend and producer, Heidelman, and that she had managed Alan ever since.
“I love helping artists tell their story, and I think that (Alan’s) music and his story is really unique,” she said. “And so it’s just been such an honor to help him.”
Heidelman, who produced Alan’s EP, “Play Pretend,” echoed a similar sentiment.
“The most interesting thing about working with Jay is that he’s not the type of artist who knows exactly what he wants, but he knows exactly what he doesn’t, and in so many ways that is very creatively freeing to work with,” he said.
Heidelman and Alan started work on the EP in 2020, Alan said. After the pandemic forced schools to close, the two refused to let that stop them and moved the production online.
“We found a way to work and record remotely where (Heidelman) had this app on his computer that allowed him to basically take control of my laptop virtually,” Alan said.
“Yeah, one of the biggest things that you have to avoid is bouncing back and forth,” Heidelman said. “So my goal actually was to make the online production experience as similar to the normal production experience as possible.”
“Play Pretend,” released April 8, is the “love child” of the two of them, Heidelman said. The EP was a collaborative effort, with both of them bringing ideas and sound to the table.
“We started with (the song) End of the Chapter and we realized, ‘OK, (the song) Rum and Coke was not a one off thing,’” Heidelman said.
Alan said he hoped one day to release an album, but until then the EP was the longest collection of music he’d ever made.
“This is definitely the thing that I’m most proud of in my life,” Alan said about the EP. “I’ve never worked on anything harder.”
“Play Pretend” tells the story of young gay love. Alan, who is gay, said the EP was a product of the representation he wished he had growing up as a queer artist.
“(The EP is an) arc, from the moment you start catching feelings to the minute that you realize it’s over,” he said. “And I think what’s nuanced about it (is) a gay lens.
“My goal was to take normal stories that we know, like catching feelings for a friend or being nervous to dance with your loved one, but put them in a frame of a gay relationship and just use he/him pronouns because I never had that representation growing up.”
His sexuality influenced both his music and the kind of musical influence he wants to have, Alan said.
“I think that I made a conscious decision,” he said. “I wanted to represent because I want to unapologetically live my truth. Whether that means me walking down the street or me making a song.”
Apart from representing Alan’s sexuality, the EP also draws heavily on musical influences in the genre he prefers, dream pop. Alan said he credits artists like Troye Sivan, Lorde, Frank Ocean and Charlie XCX for his musical inspiration.
“I like to define it as dream pop,” he said. “I like dream pop for my music because it’s typically based and 80s synth, and (I) really like to create an atmosphere and it fits the vibe and aesthetic.”
Both Alan and Heidelman said their favorite part was working in-person in the studio.
“And once (Alan) came back we started working in-person again,” Heidelman said. “For the most part, we were working just in my bedroom studio in Boston. But for the song ‘Don’t Call Me,’ we actually went into a full studio with live musicians.
“It was just a unique experience to see how (Alan) reacted to the energy of that room versus being just one-on-one with me.”
Alan said his favorite song on the EP was “Don’t Call Me” because of how different it was from anything else he’s made.
“It’s more of a live band feel,” he said. “We wanted to release it as a single, but we were worried that people would hear the single and think that the EP was going to sound different than it does.”
Drew Thoennes said he was excited to support his brother in both the EP and whatever he did next.
“I love him and he’s awesome for everything that he is,” Drew Thoennes said about his brother. “He shouldn’t give that up. There’s a community around him that is inspired because of who he is, and he shouldn’t lose sight of that.”
“Play Pretend” is available on Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music.