The Russian Club has students from all over the world, but it’s united in its condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.
Grigorii Rudakov came to Purdue from Perm, Russia, two years ago to study and do research in biomedical engineering.
Rudakov, 27, looked for the Russian-speaking community on campus before he got here. Outside of their families, Russian people can be a little less than friendly to each other, he said, but that’s far from the case in the around 100-person Russian-speaking community group chat he’s in.
Solomon Blinchevsky’s parents were born and raised in Moscow and didn’t move to the U.S. until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. But they don’t consider themselves Russian – they’re Jewish people who lived in Russia.
“I don’t know how this question is treated openly if you were to ask a random Russian,” the senior in the College of Engineering said, “but up through the end of the Soviet Union, the Russian people don’t see Jews as part of the Russian people.
“(It’s) to the point that when people ask my dad if he’s Russian, he will absolutely reject this identity.”
Katya Yegorova is Russian. Her parents moved to Seattle in 2000 for her dad’s programming job with Microsoft, but she also regularly went to stay with her grandparents in St. Petersburg for the summers.
The junior in the College of Science planned on going back in May, but her return is up in the air after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine Thursday morning, prompting an onslaught of sanctions and diplomatic complications from the rest of the world.
Yegorova said the Russian government has been putting out anti-Ukrainian propaganda for the past eight years; since the 2014 conflict, which ended in Russia annexing the southern peninsula of Crimea. People that have memories of the Soviet Union are more likely to buy into the messaging, she said.
The Russian people lost everything after the collapse of the USSR, Blinchevsky said. All of the country’s influence and people’s savings were suddenly “turned to dust” within a year.
“(When) the Soviet Union fell apart, my country was raped,” Rudakov said. “So many things were stolen from us. The government is trying to spend less money on the people and (put) as much money in their pockets.”
When Boris Yeltsin became the president of the Russian Federation in 1991, Rudakov said, all households were given vouchers – which his parents have framed and hung up in their house – for 10,000 rubles, equivalent to $17,841, to buy parts of properties, factories and anything else that used to be publicly owned.
Some people used these vouchers to sell the goods and equipment they bought to other countries, like the U.S., and became suddenly rich, he said. They used the money to buy weapons and form mafias.
Yegorova said Russia was largely mafia-run in the ‘90s, and many people returned to subsistence farming.
“It’s comparable to if, within a year, the U.S. ceased to be a major world power and China became the only superpower,” Blinchevsky explained. “You would imagine there would be a lot of Americans who would be resentful of that, who would want to return to that geopolitical stage as a real player.”
Putin said part of the reason for the invasion is to fight the rising “Nazification of Ukraine,” Yegorova said. He claims he’s helping the Ukrainians.
“How is bombing the Ukrainians helping them out?” Yegorova asked.
There were open Nazis in positions of power in Ukraine several years ago under former president Petro Poroshenko, who would even do the Nazi salute, Rudakov said, but he hasn’t seen any in years.
People in Russia are protesting, but many fear detainment, she said.
Ukrainian Student Association member and Russian Club President Sasha Marcone and Yegorova have Russian international student friends that have posted to social media in protest of the invasion, but they can only do that because they’re in the U.S., Marcone and Yegorova said. Marcone has friends in Russia who make similar posts, but only on private accounts.
It’s OK to talk about political beliefs with family, friends, in the workplace and on the streets of most cities, except Moscow, Rudakov said, but yelling out that you hate Putin will get you 15 days of jail time for “disturbing the peace.”
Protesting isn’t allowed in Russia without government permission, he said. Hundreds of people have already been arrested for protesting.
Voting is something people that come from former Soviet-controlled countries don’t take lightly, Yegorova said. “Freedom of speech in the U.S. is something that is taken for granted way too often.”
“My parents are very adamant about voting in elections,” Yegorova said. “We want our voices to be heard.”
She said she thinks the governments should reprimand Russia for its actions but that blanket sanctions hurt Russian citizens and not the wealthy people in charge.
Yegorova visited her grandparents in 2013 and then in 2016, after sanctions set in after the 2014 invasion, and said the difference in grocery stores was stark.
“In 2013, supermarkets were packed,” she said, beaming. “It was like going to Costco. You were like, ‘There’s so much stuff here. Wow.’
“In 2016, the shelves were empty. There were like two things on the shelves.”
Marcone and Yegorova said there are historic ties and cultural similarities between Russia and Ukraine, on top of the families that are spread between them, but there is a wide range of ethnic groups and folk cultures across and within all Eastern European countries.
The cultural differentiation between the countries isn’t entirely clear to Rudakov, he said, and part of that is because the countries have been separate for so little time. There are many Ukrainians who would disagree with him on this, and he said he doesn’t want to hurt them. In Rudakov’s mind, Ukrainians are Russians’ kin.
The invasion feels like his family is being killed, he said.
Marcone compared the region’s cultures to the differences between American states.
“Russia is similar to the U.S. in the sense that the U.S. has plenty of ethnic groups,” she said. “Some places are like Texas (and others are) like California. Each area has its own identity.”
Marcone’s, Yerogova’s and Blinchevsky’s own sense of identity is reaffirmed by each other and the Russian professors on campus. All of them have taken courses in Russian and said they could relate to their Russian professors in ways they couldn’t to their American professors.
They said this, in part, draws back to the idea of collectivism in Russian culture.
“They’re different from American professors, and it’s the culture thing,” Marcone said. “(In Russian culture), you typically would be friends with your friends’ parents, with your professors, with your teachers.
“You get to know them on a much more personal level than you do in the U.S. You can really connect with them, and that helps with studies.”
Yegorova said students on campus they’ve talked to have jumped onto the topic of Ukraine in previous weeks, but the conflict between Ukraine and Russia isn’t new.
Marcone, Yegorova and Blinchevsky said they want people to take the situation seriously.
People have made jokes about Russia and Russian culture before, Marcone and Yegorova said, but the situation has changed, and people are dying.
“There are people who say, ‘Oh, I’m excited to see what happens next,’ and ‘I’m sad that my stocks are going down,’” Yegorova said. “There are bigger problems right now.”
Blinchevsky said people should watch videos of the tanks rolling through Ukraine and of all the deaths.
“I don’t think Americans recognize they have skin in the game,” he said. “It could very easily spiral. This country’s a real risk of being sucked into something that’s straight out of the 1940s hell, and I don’t think Americans have experienced that in a long enough time that they have any concept of what that would be like.”
As much as he loves his country, Rudakov said the invasion has troubled him.
“I’m questioning whether I want to be a Russian or not,” he said, his face knotting up. “I am part of this. It’s my country, my people, it’s me.”
Most of the Russian people feel the same, he said, and they will “never forgive Putin for this.”
“What’s going on is grief, sadness and embarrassment — heavy hearts with Ukraine,” he said. “The enemy is Putin. I just feel extremely insecure as a Russian in terms of what’s going on right now.
“If I could, I would stop this.”