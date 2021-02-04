In an era of political turmoil, many Americans have taken to local gun stores to find a sense of security, with a rising number purchasing firearms for the first time, store owners said.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation reported that gun sales monitored through the FBI’s system of background checks reached over 21 million in 2020, a 60% increase in firearm sales from 2019. Surveyed gun retailers also reported that 8.4 million gun purchases, 40% of sales, were made by “purchasers who have never previously owned a firearm.”
Gene Mills, owner of Geneo’s Hunting and Fishing in Lafayette, said new gun owners have been a common occurrence each week. New owners are typically open about their lack of experience owning weapons, he said.
“They’ll say, ‘I’ve never owned a gun before and I’m just looking for something for protection,’” Mills said. “We do our best to match them up with what they’re looking for.”
NSSF found that over the first half of 2020, 40% of first-time gun purchasers were women. Additionally, African American men and women made up 58% of firearm purchases, the largest change observed in any single demographic group.
Joy Rhode, wife of the owner of Emergency Response Gear and Embroidery on Sagamore Parkway in Lafayette, said a lot of the company’s sales stemmed from fear and weren’t tied to any common stereotypes of gun owners.
She said the increase in sales was not just limited to firearms. It also included tactical gear and items for overall home protection.
“We had individuals that were purchasing guns that were liberals and didn’t own any firearms. People were scared and they didn’t know what to do,” Rhode said. “It was not one particular type of person; it was everyone.”
Many Lafayette gun stores said they were having difficulties with inventory. Rural King employee Rachel Woodard said the influx of new customers and the COVID-19 pandemic had severely affected the store’s stock.
“This goes back to COVID-19, to the start of the pandemic, when people started thinking that they needed to get these items,” Woodard said.
“Right now manufacturers for firearms and ammunition are behind on production,” she added. “When they’re behind, it becomes hard for our buyers to find the items they need to supply our stores, and this is a company-wide issue.”
Chad Ramsey, store manager of RamZs Emporium in Lafayette, said he thought the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racial inequality may have been related to the increase in gun purchases.
“People wanted guns at their homes for protection because homes were being invaded and businesses were being burned and destroyed. Even in Lafayette we had people rioting and trying to destroy things,” Ramsey said. “COVID-19 started it, the riots continued it and the election also affected it. It was kind of like a perfect storm.”
The vast majority of protests in Greater Lafayette have been peaceful. About an hour after the formal end of the first BLM protest in downtown Lafayette, a man lit an explosive device outside the Tippecanoe County Courthouse, creating an echoing boom.
Others whom police said seemed unaffiliated with the majority of protesters broke portions of the glass entrance to the courthouse. During the following night on June 1, two men were charged after a Lafayette Best Buy miles away from the courthouse was burglarized in the early hours of the morning.
Ramsey said he believes the election of a Democratic president and vice president prompted a spike in gun sales. He thinks sales will continue to increase as long as members of the party that has traditionally favored stricter gun laws is in power.
“Whenever there is the potential for a Democrat to assume office, especially when they have strict gun policies, that is normally what causes (an increase in gun sales),” Ramsey said. “Because (Joe) Biden and Kamala Harris are very outspoken against guns, that has driven more of a spike in gun sales than the Capitol Hill incident.”
According to President Joe Biden’s election website, he and Vice President Kamala Harris will seek to regulate assault weapons as well reduce the stockpiling of guns, limiting purchases to one firearm a month per individual.
The administration has also said it will work to “require background checks for all gun sales,” enact legislation monitoring all gun sales and prohibit the online purchasing of firearms, kits, gun parts and ammunition.
Mills, the owner of Geneo’s, expects that many gun owners will attempt to be grandfathered into the new policies, meaning they will buy firearms now to limit the reach of any potentially restrictive legislation.
“People are trying to get what they feel they need to protect themselves and their families as soon as possible, because if they wait around and these laws come out, they’re not going to be able to get access to whatever they’re needing,” Mills said. “People are looking for a general sense of protection.”