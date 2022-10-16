The attorneys who represented a former Purdue student, referred to as Nancy Roe in her lawsuit against Purdue and two administrators, filed a petition to cover their attorney’s fees from the five-day trial.
Attorneys Jeffrey Macey, Barry Macey and Quincy Sauer, of Macey Swanson Hicks and Sauer law firm in Indianapolis, requested $201,235 in hourly attorney fees along with $13,953.46 in additional costs, mostly for transportation, lodging and food for witnesses and attorneys.
The two Maceys, no relation, represented Roe in a five-day trial against the university, Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alysa Rollock.
A federal jury ruled in September that the defendants both violated Roe’s rights to equal educational opportunities due to her gender and violated her rights to due process when they suspended her for allegedly making a false statement while reporting a 2017 sexual assault. Roe filed the lawsuit in 2018, and five years later was awarded $10,000 in compensatory damages.
But the $10,000 she was awarded, roughly equating to two semesters of in-state Purdue tuition, is a mere drop in the bucket compared to the high attorney’s fees she incurred over the five years.
Barry Macey charged $500 per hour for 142.8 hours of work, Jeffrey Macey charged $350 per hour for 327 hours of work, and Sauer, who wasn’t in the courtroom but still worked on the case, charged $350 per hour for 44 hours of work.
The three filed their petition for the defendants to pay their fees on Oct. 7.
Richard Waples, who served as the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana for 11 years and now runs Waples and Hanger Civil Rights and Constitutional Liberties law firm in Indianapolis, filed an affidavit alongside the attorney's requests backing up their costs.
He said in the affidavit the typical rate for a case like Roe v. Purdue et al can vary from $200 to $975 per hour. Based on Barry Macey’s history and expertise, Waples said his $500 per hour request is “well below the market rate for his services.”
Waples also said Jeffrey Macey’s requested rate of $350 per hour is “below the reasonable market rate for his services," and Sauer’s requested rate of $350 per hour is reasonable as well.
The attorneys filed an itemized bill of costs laying out their request for the additional $13,953.46.
Roe’s counsel had to pay $295 to both Sermersheim and Rollock in the form of witness fees in addition to paying for their transportation to and from the court. Expert witness Melinda Manning cost $2,572.50 for her time preparing for and testifying in the trial.
Other costs included printing documents, hotels, airfare and food.
Purdue’s counsel hasn’t responded to the petition, and no court dates have been set as of Sunday afternoon.