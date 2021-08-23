Tamzin Malone, the owner of Main Street Books, died on Friday surrounded by family. Her friends gathered at the place she loved the most, her store, to celebrate her life and achievements.
Malone, a staunch supporter of LGBTQ rights and racial equality, was celebrated on Thursday as a loving and accepting friend, an activist, a lover of books and more.
“She is the most genuine and warm-hearted person I’ve ever met,” Heather Zarate, an employee at the store, said.
The memorial, organized by her longtime friend Elizabeth Lincourt, offered a place for Malone’s friends to celebrate her life and achievements at the store where most of them met her.
“Last week I was sitting with (Malone) and I suggested that we host a memorial for her at the store,” Lincourt said. “And her eyes,” she paused, “just lit up.”
“She thought it sounded lovely,” Lincourt said.
Lincourt encouraged people to record videos of themselves talking about Malone and what she meant to them. The recordings would later be compiled and sent to her husband, Ted. Visitors could also sign a card for the family or say a prayer over a colorful bouquet of flowers.
The store was arranged to commemorate Malone. Some of her favorite recommendations, including Jane Austen novels, were moved to the front of the store.
“Malone loved to tell stories,” Lincourt said. “I wanted to create a space where people could tell her little stories about their time with her and how she impacted their lives.”
Malone’s love of stories was echoed by several of her friends, including Lindsey Russell, who helped her move inventory into the new store from Robots and Rogues, an old store where Malone bought her inventory.
“(Malone) used to joke that I came in with the inventory because I was here so often,” Russell said, holding back tears.
“We loved the same things, like good books, and stories,” she said. “I never had any stories to tell about my family, but (Malone’s) stories never failed to make me laugh.”
When she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, Russell started growing her hair out so she could get it cut and made into a wig for cancer patients.
Malone’s regular customers often brought their children with them to the bookstore, and several attendees joked that their children knew the store because of her and went there to see Malone rather than the books.
“My kids have grown up coming here,” Zarate said. “They call the store ‘Tamzin’s,’ not Main Street.”
Zarate, who has been coming to Main Street Books for the last 5 years, said that Malone offered her a job in May, and that she has worked there ever since.
Lincourt said that she hopes to keep the bookstore open and retain Malone’s spirit and style.
“She had such a cool style that attracts people,” she said. “People came in and talked to her, and just stayed.”
Amanda Findlay, who was introduced to Malone through her daughter, fondly remembered going to the farmer’s market with Malone every week.
“One day we came in and Ted was at the counter and kids just started calling him Mr. Tamzin,” she said, smiling even as she started choking up.
While signing the card, regular Lucia Neal and her mom talked about what their favorite memories of Malone were.
“My favorite memory of her was when she told me I won the grand prize for the Where’s Waldo, a community treasure hunt to try and look for Waldo in downtown Lafayette,” 10-year-old Neal said as her mom doodled a little Waldo on the card.
Malone’s friends remembered her as a woman who was always there to lend a hand and a smile, and be there when they needed her.
“The six years she was my friend,” Russell said, “were the best six years of my life.”