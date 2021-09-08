Classic rock band Kansas will perform live at the Tippecanoe County Amphitheater Saturday night in honor of 9/11. Proceeds will go to the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center.
Ronnie Platt joined the band as the lead vocalist in 2014, replacing original singer Steve Walsh. He sat down to answer a few questions from the Exponent.
What is it like being on tour after the absence of live music for the past year?
Oh my God. You know, it’s so ‘hold your breath as long as you can.’ I see. And then take that deep breath. I mean, that’s what it feels like. It’s so nice to be back out playing in front of people and seeing people and having that adrenaline rush of being on stage and playing Kansas music. It just doesn’t get better than that.
What brought Kansas to Indiana on your tour?
Well, we’re hitting the road, anywhere, everywhere we can, and just love Indiana. I know we’ve been to West Lafayette before. We know there’s a lot of Kansas fans there and we just love coming to West Lafayette.
What is it like when you get to perform in like the Midwest region? Is it kind of like coming home?
Oh, I love it cause I get to drive instead of flying. It’s funny, I’ve always said if it’s within 150 miles of Chicago, it really does feel like my backyard. Because after more than 25 years of not only driving a truck, but traveling with Kansas and other bands, it’d be easier to add up the places I haven’t been.
What states have you visited both with and without the band?
It really is wild. Indiana, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, even parts of Ohio. It’s just crazy how we come into a town and I’m like, wait a second. I’ve been here before. I’ve had that moment so many times. It’s essentially crazy.
How did you make it to where you are today as the lead vocalist of Kansas?
Perseverance. It’s crazy, you know, looking at joining Kansas at age 52, I know that is crazy. And that was seven years ago. Time flies when you’re having fun. And you know, what do they say? Life’s a journey, not a destination, and my foot has never been off the gas pedal.
How long have you been involved in music?
Being a little kid and just being surrounded by music, I guess it was kind of a predestination for me. Everyone in my family, including my mother and grandparents, plays piano. It was just something that was so automatic in my environment, just to get involved with music and never stop. And it’s something that I say is kind of unique because I’ve had so many friends that were really involved in music, but then they fell out of the music scene cause they got married and had kids and had families and you know, did the typical life event thing.
That just wasn’t in the cards for me. I just always have been involved in music and just so immersed in it and, you know, just loving what I do and just having a passion for it brought me to where I am in Kansas today.
What does being a part of Kansas mean to you?
It’s still surreal. It’s still surreal to this day. To think back when I was a teenager and these Kansas albums were coming out, that I was just such a huge giant fan of. I was always a huge fan of progressive music and just so much music in general. It’s really so fulfilling and it’s hard to find the right words to describe (it).
I know I’m in a very, very exclusive group of guys that have achieved the status that I have myself being in Kansas. I’m in a very, very small group of unique individuals who have found themselves in a group that they have just idolized their entire life.
When you were making your living as a truck driver, did you listen to Kansas when you were on the road?
I was a listener in my truck. I saved my voice for the end of the day. I’ve always had a working band from probably age 14, 15, and I really have lived a double life being a musician my entire life and then also being a truck driver.
I was always anxious to get my day over with because I want him to go home and practice or go to band practice or do a show.
What’s your favorite part of performing live?
For me, it’s just the adrenaline rush of being out in front of people and performing for people that have a love of this music. Kansas music, it’s not simple stuff. It’s progressive rock and it takes an intense level of musicianship to pull off.
When you look out over the audience and you just see the look of appreciation and people’s faces, it’s really great to me. I love it.
Is there a specific Kansas song that hits you especially hard when you’re performing?
Not especially, but we just played a huge festival just outside of Toledo, and there were like 25,000 people there. We played “Dust in the Wind” and more than half the crowd was holding up their cell phones with the light on. It was kind of emotional, you know, to see just the thousands of people, just so into that song. It was intense.
How does Kansas fit into the definition of progressive rock?
The music is very, very involved. Kansas has a lot of classical music influence in it. I’ve always been into the progressive bands like Rush and Genesis, you know, bands of that nature that have that progressive rock label on them.