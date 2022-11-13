Flashing neon lights, screams of joy and the sounds of bumper cars greet customers when they step inside Malibu Jack’s, Tippecanoe Mall’s newest attraction.
Malibu Jack’s, co-owned and developed by Jester FEC and Five Star Parks & Attractions, is a massive indoor theme park. It had a soft opening Nov. 3, but the grand opening was Friday.
“There’s something for everyone,” Steve Haby, the attraction’s owner, said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday evening.
Attractions include the 10,000-square-foot Bounce Beach jungle gym, mini golf, small rollercoasters — including a swinging boat ride and a 4D motion theater ride — bowling and go-karts. A restaurant and bar will be opening soon, but it’s unclear when.
“We’re more than just go-karts,” Haby said. “Where do you go to create memories? That’s what we’re about.”
Customers buy Play Cards with Malibu Bucks on them in order to experience the attractions. Most activities are under $10 and take Malibu Bucks. Each Malibu Buck is equivalent to $1, and customers can add more money on their cards at one of the electronic kiosks around the building.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski congratulated the staff at the opening and talked about his appreciation to the company for supporting the Lafayette community.
“This is a great reuse of space at the mall,” Roswarski said. “It’s fantastic to be able to put this much square footage back into active use.”
Malibu Jack’s fills what was previously vacant store space in the mall, facing Main Street between Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Another perk of the theme park is it helps provide jobs and improve the quality of life in Lafayette, Roswarski said.
“How do we do the quality-of-life initiative to attract people to our community?” he said. “This is another piece of that puzzle.”
Even Roswarski is planning on spending time at the attraction with his eight grandchildren.
“My grandson will be on the go-kart, and all of us can play putt-putt,” Roswarski said.
The Lafayette Malibu Jack’s is the fourth location nationwide, with the other three in Kentucky.
“Typically all of our Malibu Jack’s locations include mini golf, go-karts, about six attractions and about 100 arcade games,” said John Dunlap, the CEO of Five Star Parks & Attractions.
It took nine months for the Lafayette location to open.
“It took three months longer than we thought because of the supply chain issues,” said Dave Hesler, CEO of Jester FEC. Delays in game cabinets, in particular, set the opening back, he said.
Despite the setback, Malibu Jack’s is going to gain a lot of foot traffic for the mall, Roswarski said.
Mark Thomas, an employee who oversees maintenance, said he chose to work at Malibu Jack’s because of the joy he will see.
“That right there,” he said, grinning and watching his family play arcade games, “the smiles.”
Other workers agreed and shared similar stories about why they joined.
“I’ve been here since the beginning,” employee Jacob Gravitt said.
Gravitt’s favorite parts of the job are the management, his coworkers and getting to bowl for an hour before work right next to his station.
“I think Lafayette needed this,” employee Megan Powell said. “I think it’d be good for families.”