One day after the Tippecanoe County Health Department announced a county resident tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized while vacationing in Florida, it confirmed Thursday morning in a press release the first presumptive positive case within county borders.
The release states that the person recently returned from Paris and remains hospitalized at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Tippecanoe County health officer Jeremy Adler said the person went directly to the hospital after arriving in Indiana Wednesday.
The individual continues to display symptoms of acute respiratory illness caused by coronavirus and "will be discharged when clinically indicated," reads the county's statement.
The patient's test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, Adler said during a Thursday press conference. Results are expected to be returned in 24 to 36 hours.
The health department said no additional information will be released about the patient, citing privacy laws.
In coordination with the CDC and Indiana State Department of Health protocol, the county will begin to trace people who may have come into contact with the patient, according to the release.
A map tracking cases on the ISDH website showed one positive case in Tippecanoe County Thursday morning, though two are now recorded. Adler clarified Thursday that the map updates at 10 a.m. and will reflect the county's two cases tomorrow.
Representatives from IU Health Arnett Hospital and Franciscan Health said on WLFI Wednesday that more patients are being tested. IU Health has conducted a "few dozen," according to Dr. James Bien, while Franciscan had 14 people waiting for results as of Wednesday.
Daniel Wickert, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan, said Thursday that test results came back negative for "two or three" of those 14 patients.
Bien and Wickert said the threshold for receiving COVID-19 tests requires first being tested for less severe, more common viral respiratory infections. Once the lower-level illnesses are ruled out, a patient can then be tested for coronavirus.
Before tests can be referred to ISDH, Wickert said, a patient must show negative results for seasonal influenza and a panel of respiratory viral infections.