The West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety approved a proposal to protect trees on and near public construction sites Tuesday morning.
The Parks and Recreation department requested a budget of $5,850 to contract Butler, Fairman and Seufert Inc., an engineering firm, to create city construction guidelines for protecting the trees, according to the memo.
Bryce Patz, the community forestry and greenspace manager for the parks department, said the new standards will update the existing city policy to better protect trees near or within public construction sites by introducing enforcement mechanisms.
“We’re taking something that’s a policy that really doesn’t have any enforcement details that a contractor needs,” Patz said, “and we’ve been developing those so they have something concrete (to go) off of, and we also have something that’s more enforceable.”
Patz said the goal is to have the standards ready by early next year.
“We do hope to get this up and approved by the middle of January, so when construction season really kicks in for 2022, those guidelines are in place,” he said.
The project will be reviewed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to ensure that it meets federal guidelines and still needs final approval by the Board of Works when it’s finished.
“We haven’t had, in the history of our program, any tree protection standards or construction guidelines, up until this project,” Patz said. “That’s why this is really exciting.”