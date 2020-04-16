Indiana's Department of Workforce Development commissioner announced Thursday the planned changes to Indiana's unemployment claims systems would go into effect next week at the earliest.
In the state's COVID-19 Task Force press conference, commissioner Fred Payne announced that Uplink, the state's unemployment insurance platform, would go offline between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. tonight to install updates related to the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation system.
These updates will allow the state to begin making PUC payments, a $600 weekly stipend added to unemployment benefits, Friday morning. Those payments should arrive by Monday, according to Payne.
Payne also discussed the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the new system designed to provide benefits to independent contractors and those employed in the "gig" economy.
The system to process those claims is currently under construction, according to Payne, and has a target rollout date of April 24. The system to pay out accepted claims in that system is expected to roll out May 4.
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced her office would be making recommendations to the Indiana Election Commission on Friday regarding the date of the Indiana primary. The date is currently set for June 2.
Since the initial postponement of the primary and the expansion of vote-by-mail, more than 70,000 Hoosiers have applied for absentee ballots. The deadline for those applications is May 21, according to Lawson.
The state department is taking steps to secure in-person voting locations and procedures to keep voters safe. Early voting has been restricted from its normal 28-day time period to the week between May 26 and June 1, and the state is working to procure personal protective equipment for station workers from sources outside of the critical health-care supply chain.
Lawson also announced the state is requesting $7.9 million from a federal COVID-19 fund to buy more sanitation equipment and PPE for voting stations. The state will launch a social-media campaign to recruit students and the unemployed to staff voting stations.
Lawson personally encouraged absentee voting, but acknowledged many Hoosiers who "feel strongly" about voting in person.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he and other Midwestern governors were gathering data and considering plans to begin reopening their states in May. No date has yet been given on the beginning of that effort, but Holcomb requested input from state industries and associations by Wednesday on how to make their workplaces safe and welcoming.
The governor was adamant that this process would be slow and responsive to data the state is collecting and will continue to collect.
"We didn't arrive here overnight and we're not gonna get out of the woods overnight," Holcomb said.