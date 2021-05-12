Tippecanoe County health officials rescinded a standing order restricting gatherings in restaurants and bars, they announced Wednesday afternoon.
The Indiana Senate and House both voted Monday to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto on Senate Enrolled Act 5, undoing local emergency health orders around the state. The override passed in the Senate 36-10 and in the House 59-30.
SEA 5 will require local health departments to ask for approval from a county council or other elected county officials when making decisions regarding health mandates.
So on Wednesday, Tippecanoe County's health officials rescinded its most recent order pertaining to bars and restaurants, they announced in a news release.
But they still recommend that restaurants and bars follow guidelines provided in Holcomb’s executive order that encourages maintaining seating so that parties are spaced at least 6 feet apart from other parties and having patrons remain seated while consuming food and drinks or when otherwise remaining on the premises.
The health department "continues to strongly recommend that everyone older than 2 years of age wear face coverings in businesses, indoor public spaces, outdoor spaces when social distancing of at least 6 feet between people from different households is not maintained, and while using public transportation," it said in the release.
"Until a greater number of people are vaccinated against COVID-19, it is important to continue essential preventive measures, such as face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick."