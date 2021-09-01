One adult female was found dead in a house fire on Monday, the Lafayette Fire Department reported in a press release.
The fire department responded at 9:09 p.m., and after completing a primary search of the duplex on the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street, found the body.
"No others were in the duplex (at the time)," Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Brian Alkire said in a phone call Wednesday evening.
One male who inhabited the other living space in the duplex was relocated because the utility services were turned off, Alkire said.
The victim has not been identified at this point, but a presumptive identity has been found, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.
"We have been working with the family that we believe to be the next of kin," Costello said, "but by law we have to meet certain standards to get a positive identification."
Positive identification should be completed by tomorrow, Costello said, and the identity will be released to the public.