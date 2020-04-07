Mayors from Evansville, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne provided updates on their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily livestream.
More mayors from other cities will provide updates in the future, Holcomb said.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke about a fund to support organizations to help the most vulnerable in southwest Indiana.
Volunteers are helping assist cafeteria workers to provide meals for students, he said, and the city of Evansville has also opened a facility for homeless individuals to isolate while waiting for COVID-19 test results.
About a month after the first COVID-19 diagnosis in Marion County, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett provided an update on one of the most affected regions in Indiana.
“It has not been easy,” he said. “Some have lost a business. Many have lost a job. Some have lost a loved one.”
Hogsett announced a partnership with the YMCA of central Indiana to offer discounted child care for emergency personnel.
“We are everything that we can to help our front lines remain strong and supported,” he said.
Emergency funding for small businesses has also been assembled to keep small businesses afloat.
“We are going to need these businesses,” Hogsett said, “but for now, they need us.”
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he created a communication strategy to keep citizens constantly aware and updated, which includes releasing daily statistics regarding COVID-19 in Fort Wayne and Allen counties, as well as urging citizens to stay home.
Henry said the city asked individuals to go outside and wave to their neighbors to remind them that they are “in this together.” Some neighborhoods have shut down streets for Zumba classes while still maintaining safe distancing.
Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said an additional 34 Hoosier deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, making the state total 173.
“Make a list of your 34 best friends, and then imagine putting a line through them,” Holcomb said. “That’s how serious this is. This is not a time for partying.”
Box compared COVID-19 statistics to those of influenza, saying that on average over the past five years, 150 to 160 Hoosiers have died each year to influenza over a seven-month period, and Holcomb remarked that healthcare workers are now dealing with both the flu and the coronavirus.
A drive-thru testing center for essential workers, including health care workers and long-term workers exhibiting symptoms will be launched at Merrillville High School, she said, and they are working to establish testing in Clark and Vanderburgh counties later this week.
“We still don’t have the ability to test everyone without symptoms due to our limited resources,” Box said.