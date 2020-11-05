In mid-September, Randy Williams said he would not serve a third six-year term in Tippecanoe County Superior Court 1, citing health concerns. It was too late for him to withdraw his Republican candidacy, however, so he instead opted to do no campaigning.
As results rolled in on election night, a shock arose: Williams steadily increased his lead over Democratic challenger Bryan Coulter, a criminal justice lawyer in Lafayette. He ended with 54% of the vote.
Williams, who is 64, reaffirmed on Wednesday that he won’t serve, leaving Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to appoint his replacement on the bench.
The judge said in September he became aware of health issues that he wished to remain private. To prevent confusion, he engaged in none of the usual door-knocking, media advertising or sign-posting that he normally would have, he told The Exponent.
“I said nothing to anybody, I did nothing, I just let it go. I let Mr. Coulter run his race and I just sat back,” Williams said. “I think we kinda need to sit back right now and digest everything, and the plans will be put in place.”
Coulter, 48, said on Wednesday that Williams had been courteous in discontinuing his campaign back in September. But anyone who identified as Republican was a formidable candidate in Tippecanoe County this year, Coulter added.
“It was a difficult time to be campaigning as a Democrat in Tippecanoe County," he said. “It was my job to explain to voters that Judge Williams would not serve and the position would have to be appointed by the governor.”
It initially seemed he had swayed voters in his favor, Coulter said, as the count trended his way in the early stages of election night. Williams gradually built a sizable lead, finishing with more than 37,000 votes to Coulter's roughly 31,500.
Republicans won all three contested at-large county council seats, a contested county commissioner’s seat and four of five Superior Court races, an election summary shows. The straight-party vote went 53% to 45% in favor of Republicans.
Coulter has no plans to run in future elections, he said. He’s been in the county since the 1980s and currently lives in West Lafayette, with no intention to move. The seat in Superior Court 1 will be up for reelection again in 2026.
Had Williams known he’d need to withdraw his candidacy by Indiana’s July 15 deadline, he said he would have scrapped his name from the ballot. He chalked the conundrum up to bad timing.
"A good comedian or a good joke often requires good or great timing,” Williams said. “The timing of all this just wasn't any good."